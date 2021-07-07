WATCH NOW: Catamount Studio finds 'Silver Lining' in providing COVID relief to musicians

Huisman had recorded their debut blues LP, “The Devil May Care,” which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Blues chart last year.

Huisman learned about The Artist Relief Project, based in Austin, Texas, and was impressed by their transparency and willingness to help musicians during the pandemic.

“They’ve been giving $200 to about every artist who reaches out to them, if they had shows canceled because of COVID or other hardships. I think they’ve helped almost 3,000 musicians now, which I think is pretty cool,” Huisman said.

Avey Grouws’ success has stirred interest from various record labels, but at this point, the band remains independent.

Grouws said, “As musicians at this level, we’re just one bad season from not having any income at all. That’s what the pandemic taught us. Most musicians have zero stability when it comes to long-term financial savings, so the fact that musicians have come together to support other musicians, that’s pretty fabulous. It feels really powerful and kinda cool.”

The Artist Relief Project also offers free webinars to musicians on such topics as financial management, using social media, filming and editing videos and physical, mental and emotional wellness.