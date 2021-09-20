WATCH NOW: Carter House Market & Cafe fills niche as neighborhood purveyor of deli takeout & more

CEDAR FALLS – Every café needs a signature sandwich. At the newly opened Carter House Market & Café, the namesake Carter House sandwich begins with a freshly made French roll and a slathering of herbaceous pesto aioli. Next come layers of prosciutto, provolone, pecorino romano and lightly dressed arugula.
If that doesn’t make your mouth water, Chef Drew Waseskuk has a few more tasty offerings like his original BLT made with thick-cut bacon and sun-dried tomato aioli on house-made toasted sourdough bread, or the turkey club with house-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss and lemon pepper aioli. Of course, there’s always the muffuletta stuffed with mortadella, soppressata, provolone, muffuletta olive spread on a French boule.
“The Carter House is our best-selling sandwich,” said Chef Drew. “But the muffuletta is my favorite sandwich. I wanted to work somewhere I could make a muffuletta like the one that originated in New Orleans.”
Carter House Market & Café is located at 119 Main St., formerly home to Farm Shed, next door to Bar Winslow and the Black Hawk Hotel.
“Our focus is on three ‘C’s’ – convenience, community and celebration,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development for Eagle View Partners in Cedar Falls. That attitude continues the 168-year legacy of Midwestern hospitality at the Black Hawk Hotel. In fact, Carter House is a prior name of the hotel from the late 1800’s.
“We’ve repurposed the concept into a neighborhood market and café that serves take-out friendly, local fresh food for lunch or dinner, a picnic or gathering. We think it’s a better fit in for the COVID and post-COVID world that likes and wants ‘to-go’ food and curbside pick-up,” said Kittrell.
With more people living in downtown lofts and apartments, the need for an urban market became evident. That’s the niche Carter House expects to fill. In addition to the deli, customers can grab a few staples such as milk and eggs and seasonal produce.
“I like the European model of going into a market and making a meal from whatever is available and in season. That’s different from Americans who like more consistency. My passion is to open people’s eyes to new possibilities,” Chef Drew said.
Customers can order online or in person at the deli. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, sides, sweets such as chocolate chip cookies and lemon curd tart, even charcuterie boards from a carefully curated selection of meats, cheeses and other items gathered from ethnically sustainable local and regional sources, if possible, and all of the highest quality available.
Meats can be purchased by the pound and cheeses by the wedge.
“Our line of salami, to my knowledge, is not available anywhere else in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo area. We want to have unique options,” Chef Drew explained.
Top-quality brands are featured such as LaQuercia, Prairie Breeze and Nueske smoked meats and women-owned brands like Red Bear Provisions.
In addition to ready-to-serve boxes of charcuterie-for-two, Chef Drew will personally work with customers to create a custom charcuterie board to their taste and sense of adventure. “I can work with a customer to hand-select the flavors they like and to fit their budget and number of people being served,” he said.
That personal attention and interaction “creates a boutique experience which people like,” said Kittrell.
All breads and baguettes are baked daily in-house by baker Vicky Dunn. The wine selection features many brands unique to the Cedar Valley and all bottles are under $20. The market offers different types of mustard, hot sauces, sauces, olive oils, pesto and other specialty items.
In the kitchen, Chef Jim Miller creates Take & Make meals intended to fill the gaps for customers when days are too hectic to cook. Portion sizes are big enough to serve up to two people and come in microwavable containers. Larger orders can be made with advance notice.
“These are made-from-scratch Midwestern classics, but super-elevated,” said Chef Jim. Offerings include braised short ribs, beef and homemade noodles, lasagna with homemade noodles and chicken and rice.
One corner of the market is devoted to a selection of kitchen, bar and home products, last-minute entertaining and picnicking essentials, greeting cards and bags and wine boxes for gift-giving.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed on Monday. For more information and online orders, go to www.carterhouse.com.