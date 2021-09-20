WATCH NOW: Carter House Market & Cafe fills niche as neighborhood purveyor of deli takeout & more

“We’ve repurposed the concept into a neighborhood market and café that serves take-out friendly, local fresh food for lunch or dinner, a picnic or gathering. We think it’s a better fit in for the COVID and post-COVID world that likes and wants ‘to-go’ food and curbside pick-up,” said Kittrell.

With more people living in downtown lofts and apartments, the need for an urban market became evident. That’s the niche Carter House expects to fill. In addition to the deli, customers can grab a few staples such as milk and eggs and seasonal produce.

“I like the European model of going into a market and making a meal from whatever is available and in season. That’s different from Americans who like more consistency. My passion is to open people’s eyes to new possibilities,” Chef Drew said.

Customers can order online or in person at the deli. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, sides, sweets such as chocolate chip cookies and lemon curd tart, even charcuterie boards from a carefully curated selection of meats, cheeses and other items gathered from ethnically sustainable local and regional sources, if possible, and all of the highest quality available.

Meats can be purchased by the pound and cheeses by the wedge.

