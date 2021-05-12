 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Car crashes into Waterloo home, causing natural gas leak
WATCH NOW: Car crashes into Waterloo home, causing natural gas leak

WATERLOO — An SUV crashed into a house and burst a natural gas meter, resulting in the evacuation of nearby homes.

No serious injuries were reported.

The accident happened when a resident was pulling into her driveway at 2310 Ansborough Ave. She apparently lost control of her vehicle and veered to miss the garage.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue and MidAmerican Energy responded to a crash that damaged a house at 2310 Ansborough Ave. and caused a natural gas release on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The vehicle crashed into the living room and came to a rest on the natural gas meter, which was near the electrical meter, according to fire officials.

Her husband was home but was at the back of the house and wasn’t injured, firefighters said.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue and the Waterloo Police Department responded to the scene and evacuated homes in the area as a precaution.

Batallion Chief Ben Petersen said he could hear the gas flowing freely from the break.

Employees with MidAmerican Energy came and shut off the electricity and gas.

