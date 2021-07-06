WATCH NOW: Calle Sur infuses new album 'Cancun' with Latin jazz piano

WATERLOO – Musician/vocalists Ed East and Karin Stein gave their collaboration two years to work. Twenty years later, the Latin duo known as Calle Sur is still together and recently released a new album, “Cancun,” infused with Latin jazz piano.
Calle Sur will perform July 10 at RiverLoop Rhythms at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, as part of “Fiesta! A Celebration of Latino Heritage.”
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Calle Sur will perform mariachi music in its “Mariachi de Colores” quintet format, and from 6:30 to 9:30, the performance will be in “Tropicante” format, a quintent that plays a large variety of Latin dance music styles.
“All very different from our sound as a duo or our new ‘Cancun’ album. We’re just restless and like too many forms of music,” Stein said.
Critics describe the new album as “an exciting variation of Calle Sur’s usual repertoire of Latin folk and popular music. It’s fusion music with an experimental edge, but the album remains true to Calle Sur’s trademark melodic textures and rich vocals.”
The milestone release has catapulted Calle Sur to “a new plateau,” said East of Waterloo, who sings, plays guitar and percussive instruments and is an educator/clinician. Stein, who lives in Grinnell and sings, plays guitar, pan flute and other Latin instruments, described it as “the pinnacle of what we’ve become in 20 years. We’re entering a new phase, and right now I’m content with how we’ve matured. I want to enjoy what we’ve created and be present in our work and in the world.”
Stein is a self-described cowgirl and self-taught musician who grew up on the sweeping, rural Llanos grasslands of Colombia. East, a co-founder of the Cedar Valley’s popular salsa band Orquesta Alto Maiz, is Panamanian and grew up in vibrant, cosmopolitan Panama City. As students, both received scholarships to Iowa universities and stayed. Stein was a solo artist when she first heard the salsa band.
“I was drawn to Ed, his rhythmic sense, his presence and his vocals. I wanted a partner whose vocals would complement my voice,” Stein explained. She reached out to East to accompany her on a recording, and he agreed.
Each musician’s upbringing and musical experience enriches the other.
“We have that shared cultural background, a shared sense of humor that is common to our backgrounds and that feeling you get when you meet and it’s like you’ve been friends forever. Our voices are compatible and blend well together, which is important,” East said.
But they still had to learn to speak each other’s musical language – East’s Latin jazz vibe and Stein’s folk sound. In her younger days, Stein recalled, “I subconsciously let my voice take a back seat. How could my voice compete with drums? But with age and over time, I grew out of that. Ed and I were colleagues from the start.”
Although they live nearly 100 miles apart, they collaborate closely on repertoire, drawing music and inspiration from their native countries, as well as Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, Paraguay and other Latin countries. Even the COVID pandemic didn’t stymie their creativity and connecting through Zoom, Facebook and other means when it was impossible to meet in person to rehearse.
“We each have our own way of creating. Karen has her musical thoughts, and I put it together in an arrangement,” East said. “He’s a natural arranger,” Stein noted.
They have composed film scores for three documentaries, worked in classrooms as master clinicians and visiting artists and recorded albums and videos. Individually, the musicians have been active in solo projects as well as collaborating with other artists and Latin-based groups.
Calle Sur has toured from the Midwest to East and West coasts and all points in between, as well as internationally to such countries as Costa Rica, Malaysia and Romania. They are members of Artes Latinas, a consortium of outstanding Latin ensembles.
For the new album, the duo expanded their musical horizons by bringing in four jazz pianists – Cuban Gianny Laredo, Steve Shanley, Yazmin Bowers and Bob Washut of Cedar Falls, retired professor emeritus from University of Northern Iowa jazz studies and founder of Orquesta Alto Maiz.
Calle Sur expects to begin touring nationally later this year and internationally in 2022 to promote “Cancun.”
“Things have changed because of the pandemic, but people are really anxious and excited to see live performances. It’s important to reach people.”
The album is available through online music sources and streaming services.