WATCH NOW: Calle Sur infuses new album 'Cancun' with Latin jazz piano

Stein is a self-described cowgirl and self-taught musician who grew up on the sweeping, rural Llanos grasslands of Colombia. East, a co-founder of the Cedar Valley’s popular salsa band Orquesta Alto Maiz, is Panamanian and grew up in vibrant, cosmopolitan Panama City. As students, both received scholarships to Iowa universities and stayed. Stein was a solo artist when she first heard the salsa band.

“I was drawn to Ed, his rhythmic sense, his presence and his vocals. I wanted a partner whose vocals would complement my voice,” Stein explained. She reached out to East to accompany her on a recording, and he agreed.

Each musician’s upbringing and musical experience enriches the other.

“We have that shared cultural background, a shared sense of humor that is common to our backgrounds and that feeling you get when you meet and it’s like you’ve been friends forever. Our voices are compatible and blend well together, which is important,” East said.

But they still had to learn to speak each other’s musical language – East’s Latin jazz vibe and Stein’s folk sound. In her younger days, Stein recalled, “I subconsciously let my voice take a back seat. How could my voice compete with drums? But with age and over time, I grew out of that. Ed and I were colleagues from the start.”