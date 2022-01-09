WATCH NOW: Burst pipe floods vacant Sears Auto Center, parking lot

WATERLOO — A pipe burst in the vacant Sears Auto Center Sunday morning, flooding the building with water that flowed into the surrounding parking lot.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a call about the flooding at 2060 Crossroads Blvd. around 8 a.m. The auto center building is next to the former Sears store at Crossroads Center.

Water poured out of the building, pooling in the snow-covered lot.

"It got cold and their sprinkler system failed," said Capt. Ryan Mahood with Waterloo Fire Rescue. "A pipe burst and flooded the building."

Through the glass front doors and large windows, it appeared that water was shooting from the burst pipe inside the building. Water spread across the parking lot in front of and to the south of the auto center, steam rising from its surface in the frigid weather. The temperature was in the single-digits above zero.

Firefighters investigating the situation were joined by a mall security official, Waterloo police and a fire department battalion chief about 8:30 a.m.

The mall's owner was notified and began taking care of the situation after the water was turned off, according to Mahood. "They've got a lot of cleanup to do and (need to fix) the burst pipes," he said.

Sears Auto Center closed in May 2017. The Sears department store in Crossroads Center closed in April 2018.

