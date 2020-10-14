WATCH NOW: Building futures: High school students construct sheds for area families

Students from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville were putting the finishing touches on a few of the sheds Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Charlie Hogan said the construction class has been a bonding experience for him and his friends who ride together from Gilbertville each weekday for the 90-minute class.

“I’m here with my buddies doing work with them,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Hogan said he hopes to one day work in residential home construction or landscaping. Either way, he said he has enjoyed learning new tricks of the trade.

At the start of the semester, Lidtke asked the class to imagine growing up without a garage or a shed to store their valuables. He then told them to imagine what it would be like to be given one.

“It’s fun to help people that don’t have as much as we do. It’s motivation to make the sheds look real nice,” Hogan said.