WATCH NOW: Buchanan County Freedom Rock dedicated at Veterans Day ceremony

“I still serve my community by volunteering here. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Lawler is one of many veterans in his family. His father and two uncles served in World War II. One uncle was killed in a B-26 bomber by an enemy fighterr.

Lawler was deployed to Vietnam from 1968-69 at the same time as his older brother. A younger brother served in Vietnam in the Army artillery in 1971, and his youngest brother served in Vietnam from 1972-73 on a destroyer. Lawler also has nephews who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I learned a lot and grew up fast. I was 19 years old, and I was in charge of 13 men and a gun. It was an honor to serve,” he said.

One side of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock features Admiral Harry Ervin Yarnell, who was born in Independence in 1875 and had a 51-year military career spanning three wars. To honor Yarnell’s service, the Navy commissioned a Leahy-class guided missile frigate in his name, the USS Harry E. Yarnell (CG-17), that served from 1963-93.

Another scene depicts Captain Daniel S. Lee, leader of the “Independence Guards” in the Civil War who later served as the first mayor of Independence and a representative in the Iowa Legislature.