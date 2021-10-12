WATCH NOW: Brother's memoir of watercolorist Marjorie Nuhn at Hearst Center published 36 years later

CEDAR FALLS — The manuscript for Ferner Nuhn’s memoir about his sister, the acclaimed watercolorist Marjorie Nuhn, has been in the Hearst Center for the Arts’ collection since its doors opened in 1989. He wrote it in 1985 and gave it to a friend in 1986 for “safe keeping” with a note that read, “if and when the center is a legal entity, perhaps funds could be found” for its publication.

Thirty-six years later, “Passion for Beauty: Marjorie Nuhn, Water Colorist” finally has been published.

“The manuscript has been in our collection all that time, with the note still attached,” said Heather Skeens, Cedar Falls cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst. She wrote the preface for the book, published by Final Thursday Press. A grant from the Diamond Arts and History Fund at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation and support from Friends of the Hearst made it possible to bring the project together, she said.

Skeens first learned about the manuscript shortly after she began working at the Hearst Center in 2017. Curator and registrar Emily Drennan left a copy of it on her desk in the midst of organizing an exhibition of women artists from the permanent collection.

Ferner Nuhn, an author, artist and literary critic who was married to author Ruth Sukow, also donated a significant number of his sister’s paintings to the Hearst Center. The center has steadily been adding to the collection through the years and houses the largest collection of the watercolorist’s work, which now numbers between 50 and 60 artworks, Skeen said.

Marjorie Nuhn’s expressive watercolors were — and still are — appreciated for her vivid, exciting and rich use of color and bold strokes, particularly landscapes. A Chicago art critic wrote about her “intensity” of spirit; her colors “sing,” wrote another critic, and her “startling originality” was applauded. The Cedar Falls native studied at the Chicago Fine Arts Academy, the Chicago Art Institute and Stone City Art Colony in Iowa with Grant Wood and Adrian Dornbush as her instructors.

Barbara Lounsberry, professor emerita at the University of Northern Iowa, wrote the first essay in “Passion for Beauty,” which sets the stage for the memoir by placing the Cedar Falls art scene into context.

Ferner Nuhn wrote about Marjorie with compassion and appreciation, but writer Robyn Groth, whose essays book-end the biography, noted that the story is told solely from his perspective. He hints at Marjorie’s “deeper nature,” but Marjorie’s personal diaries are still tucked away.

Skeens is trying to track down those diaries and add them to the collection.

“I describe Marjorie as an anachronism. Ferner said she was an ‘exotic,’” Skeens explained. “She had an interesting personality and really struggled against the societal norms of her time, especially in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. She was independent and rebellious, and Ferner said she was fearless.” She could be rude, moody, childlike and unpredictable, which people attributed to an artistic temperament.

At 20, she was hospitalized for depression at the mental hospital in Independence, where she remained for two years. She also had a secret affair that resulted in an abortion and sterilization. In the memoir, Ferner wondered if Majorie fully understood what had happened, but she later told him “they had hurt her.” He quickly moves past it in the memoir.

“You get the sense that Ferner was protecting his sister,” Skeens said.

Not long after, Marjorie earned a certificate to teach kindergarten from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI), but was inspired by art classes and took a different path.

In the ‘30s and ‘40s, she traveled independently to the Southwest, the West Coast, Mexico and Guatemala, where she lived and painted before periodically returning home with her portfolio packed with artwork, her beloved cat Daisy Belle and plenty of “loot” from her travels. That wanderlust lasted throughout her life.

Eventually Majorie returned to Cedar Falls, where she lived alone in the family home on Tremont Street. Her eccentricities became the stuff of neighborhood legend. She had the house painted yellow and a red roof installed. Sidewalks were pink, and the home’s interior was decorated in shades of pink and filled with antiques and souvenirs of her travels, as well as her paintings.

She loved clothes and big hats, but wandered nude around her house and backyard. She gave her paintings as wedding gifts, then reclaimed them. Eventually she lost most of her vision to cataracts that she refused to have surgically removed, and Ferner moved her to the Western Home where she died in 1989.

The memoir includes 19 full-color plates reproducing some of Marjorie Nuhn’s most significant watercolors and a list of her works. It is available at the Hearst Center, UNI Bookstore and Ragged Edge, or online from Final Thursday Press or online booksellers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.