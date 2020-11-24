WATCH NOW: Broadway actor, arts performer bring storybooks to life for Kaleidoscope series

An innovative online series was the next best thing, said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director. “It struck us early on that it was going to be difficult to teach students face-to-face because of the pandemic, and there’s the difficulty of having meaningful content for distance learning. We wanted to design a Kaleidoscope series to teach literature in the classroom and provide teachers the tools to work in a virtual environment.”

He credits the project to teamwork and a highly trained technical department, as well as Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn for providing funds four years ago that added video capability to the center’s toolbox.

In addition to continuing to offer literature experiences, the story time series “provides a sense of normalcy,” while being relevant to classroom learning, said Amy Hunzelman, outreach coordinator. “One of the challenges was how do we maintain our relationship with K-12 and be able to branch out and find new audiences,” such as parents using the stories for at-home learning.

Initial offerings in the professionally produced series, featuring Naaktgeboren and Waggoner, went live late last week. Hunzelman is already receiving positive feedback from across the country.