WATCH NOW: Broadway actor, arts performer bring storybooks to life for Kaleidoscope series

CEDAR FALLS – Storybooks like “Bark, George!” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” come alive through the talents of a Broadway actor and an arts enrichment teacher in the new Kaleidoscope “Story Time” online series for the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Children love hearing a favorite storybook read aloud. Joel Waggoner and Cassie Naaktgeboren have tweaked this time-honored tradition using their unique perspectives as performers to engage children and encourage interaction through body movement, voice and imagination.
“We wanted to separate ourselves from the various read-aloud stories you can find on YouTube and other internet sources. People are integrating the arts and movement into storybooks, but we wanted to take it a step further,” explained Blake Argotsinger, GBPAC marketing manager.
Access is free to the online series at gbpac.com/storytime.
Each year, the Kaleidoscope series presents the arts through nationally touring theater, music and dance performances to 40,000 to 50,000 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The shows are used by teachers to supplement classroom learning and can be transformative for students. But this fall GBPAC isn’t offering a live series of performances for schools, and schools aren’t bussing students to such activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
An innovative online series was the next best thing, said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director. “It struck us early on that it was going to be difficult to teach students face-to-face because of the pandemic, and there’s the difficulty of having meaningful content for distance learning. We wanted to design a Kaleidoscope series to teach literature in the classroom and provide teachers the tools to work in a virtual environment.”
He credits the project to teamwork and a highly trained technical department, as well as Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn for providing funds four years ago that added video capability to the center’s toolbox.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to continuing to offer literature experiences, the story time series “provides a sense of normalcy,” while being relevant to classroom learning, said Amy Hunzelman, outreach coordinator. “One of the challenges was how do we maintain our relationship with K-12 and be able to branch out and find new audiences,” such as parents using the stories for at-home learning.
Initial offerings in the professionally produced series, featuring Naaktgeboren and Waggoner, went live late last week. Hunzelman is already receiving positive feedback from across the country.
Both performers are veterans of Cedar Valley local theater and now live in New York. Waggoner, formerly of Waterloo and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, has appeared on Broadway in “School of Rock” and “Be More Chill,” and is creator of “Joel & Julia’s Carol Collection,” featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Ben Platt. He reads “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems, for grades pre-K through first grade.
Naaktgeboren grew up in Cedar Falls and has 15 years of experience in early childhood arts enrichment. She has spent eight years in the NYC area teaching art, movement and musical yoga for young children. Her tale, “Bark George” by Jules Feiffer is for pre-K through second grade.
“I have a lot of tools in my tool kit from my training as an early childhood educator and my work in the separate yet related fields of theater, music and yoga, and sharing books like ‘Bark, George!’ is the perfect platform for me to put all those skills to work simultaneously,” said Naaktgeborn.
Her performing background makes her comfortable with “being silly and expressive by using different voices, making percussive sounds with the body, exploring lots of movement” in sharing a storybook.
Additional stories in the online series will be released in the coming weeks.
“We have eight stories in the hopper right now that have been recorded and are in post-production, and more recording to do in December and January, bringing in a third storyteller. The next wave of the series will focus on upper elementary and middle school students,” Hunzelman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.