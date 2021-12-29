WATCH NOW: Bluesman Sleepy Bones Allison, 19, releases video, on bill for Happy Blue Year event

WAVERLY – At 19, Paul Zelle is a Wartburg College student with a double major in computer science and physics. He plays violin in Kammerstreicher, the college chamber orchestra, performs with the Knightliters Jazz Band and sings in Ritterchor, a bass clef ensemble.

In his spare time, Paul slings a Fender Stratocaster as blues guitarist Sleepy Bones Allison. He is considered by musicians like Bob Dorr to be one of the best young blues guitarists in Iowa.

“It’s music I really enjoy playing, and I think other people like to hear it. I enjoy performing,” he said.

On Friday, the Sleepy Bones Allison band will perform at “Happy Blue Year,” presented by Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Six bands will ring in the new year from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sleepy Bones' band features his dad, John, on drums, and his mom, Elizabeth Bingham, on bass guitar. “I have a great time playing music with my family. It’s a fun thing to do,” he said.

And for the 10th consecutive year, Paul and his dad, Wartburg College computer science professor, have recorded and released a Sleepy Bones Allison holiday music video, “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”

“He chooses the music and does all the arranging. He gets the idea and we run with it,” said John, who records, edits and mixes the videos in their basement music room.

“Our first was in 2012, ‘God Rest Ye Funky Gentlemen,’ and we’ve put out one every year since,” said John. “It’s great to sit down and spend time with Paul, filming and mixing and putting the video together. It’s become a real Christmas tradition.”

This year, Paul played both mandolin and violin on the first portion of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” before grabbing his electric guitar and turning into a Christmas mountain blues jam. In addition to his Buddy Guy signature Stratocaster, Paul also plays a thinline Telecaster and acoustic guitar.

His parents realized Paul had a gift when he was 5. That’s when he began learning to play guitar with his mom. “He took off and left her in the dust. He did his own thing. Thinking back, we knew he was different than other people, but we had no idea how far he would go with his music,” said John.

Paul fell in love with the blues guitar after his parents introduced him to music by Stevie Ray Vaughn. He also listened to Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Robert Cray, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Craig Erickson, and is largely self-taught, playing by ear and watching videos to learn chording. He learned to read music by studying violin.

“It’s a blast for us to see and hear him play and see the audience reacting to him. We’re definitely the amateurs in the group. We support him as best we can and give him a platform to show off his talent,” John explained.

Concerned about their son’s privacy, particularly because his videos began receiving international exposure via social media when he was just 6, Elizabeth decided he needed a stage name. A blues name generator came up with “Sleepy Bones Allison.”

As a second-grader, Paul made his blues debut at an open mike night at Jameson's Pub in Waterloo. He also won a writing contest and as his prize, he job-shadowed Cedar Rapids blues guitarist Craig Erickson. He eventually began taking guitar lessons from Erickson, who also taught Paul to write music.

Sleepy Bones is a frequent performer at the Cherokee Jazz and Blues Festival, and has performed at College Hills Arts Festival in Cedar Falls, with the Winter Blues All-Stars in Davenport, Chicago House of Blues, Reggie’s Rock House and many more venues and clubs.

He regularly sits in with other blues bands, including the Limestoners, and has been profiled on radio and local and regional publications.

His 2019 Christmas video was featured on Texas Blues Alley by guitarist Anthony Stauffer, an internationally known guitar teacher whose online lessons were a big influence on Paul, Elizabeth said.

At Friday’s performance, Sleepy Bones Allison Band will perform several original songs written by Paul, and he’ll play mandolin.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $35 in advance and $45 at the door (limited availability). Tickets are available by calling (319) 291-4490, online at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org or at the center, 225 Commercial St.

