WATCH NOW: Bluesman David Gerald to perform at Hearst's Backyard Concerts

CEDAR FALLS — Internationally known blues artist David Gerald, along with area blues musicians, will be featured in a series of free Backyard Concerts this summer and fall at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

The Avey Grouws Duo opens the series at 6 p.m. May 27 in the Hearst’s Sculpture Garden. Featuring vocalist Jeni Grouws and guitarist Chris Avey, the duo formed after meeting at a Quad Cities blues jam. Grouws’ vocals have been described by critics as “a choir full of angels on a runaway train,” and Avey is known for his skill on acoustic and electric guitar.

“Last year, we began having more events outdoors because of COVID-19. This year, we felt like we have such nice outdoor spaces here at the Hearst Center with the garden and patio, that we should have more local music. It’s a chance to get together and have a good time,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, program coordinator at the Hearst.

Kevin Burt is on stage with his harmonica, guitar and sense of humor at 6 p.m. June 3. The Waterloo native and Iowa Blues Hall of Fame member became the first artist in the 35-year history of the International Blues Challenge to sweep the awards by claiming top prizes in three categories – solo/duo, solo/duo guitar and harmonica – in 2018.