WATCH NOW: Bluesman David Gerald to perform at Hearst's Backyard Concerts

CEDAR FALLS — Internationally known blues artist David Gerald, along with area blues musicians, will be featured in a series of free Backyard Concerts this summer and fall at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
The Avey Grouws Duo opens the series at 6 p.m. May 27 in the Hearst’s Sculpture Garden. Featuring vocalist Jeni Grouws and guitarist Chris Avey, the duo formed after meeting at a Quad Cities blues jam. Grouws’ vocals have been described by critics as “a choir full of angels on a runaway train,” and Avey is known for his skill on acoustic and electric guitar.
“Last year, we began having more events outdoors because of COVID-19. This year, we felt like we have such nice outdoor spaces here at the Hearst Center with the garden and patio, that we should have more local music. It’s a chance to get together and have a good time,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, program coordinator at the Hearst.
Kevin Burt is on stage with his harmonica, guitar and sense of humor at 6 p.m. June 3. The Waterloo native and Iowa Blues Hall of Fame member became the first artist in the 35-year history of the International Blues Challenge to sweep the awards by claiming top prizes in three categories – solo/duo, solo/duo guitar and harmonica – in 2018.
Detroit’s Gerald will play in the garden from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct 7. Gerald is known for his blues-infused rock and soul hybrid sound. He started playing guitar at 14. His debut CD in 2009, “Hell And Back,” was widely acclaimed, and his 2018 release, “N2U,” features original music.
COVID protocols including social distancing will be in effect. Those attending can bring a blanket and picnic basket and dine on the lawn, Huber-Otting said. A food truck and prepackaged food items and beverages may be available at some events.
Rockin’ Duos, sponsored by the Hearst, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Overman Park. It is free and open to the public.
“It will be another fun summer event for us, and we’re piggy-backing on the Cedar Falls Farmers’ Market that day around Overman Park. We thought there might be people interested in hearing live music, who’ll wander over to listen after shopping the farmers’ market. It’s a way for us to reach out to the public and show what the Hearst has to offer,” Huber-Otting explained.
Featured local duos are Travis and Owen, Amelia and Melina and Balvanz and Powers.
In July, the Hearst will host a series of free Party on the Patio events at the Hearst Center. Performers and dates are Ace Jones, July 8; Marty and Marie Drilling, July 15; Karla and Deb, July 22; and Zoot and Newt, July 29. All performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Second City Brewing Co. will provide beer samples.