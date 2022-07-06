WATCH NOW: Black Stories Collective at Grout curates local history, experience and life for African Americans

WATERLOO — A colorful mural spans one wall in the Black Stories Collective Project, a new permanent exhibition at the Grout Museum.

Painted by local artist/illustrator and author Chaveevah Banks Ferguson, the mural depicts notable figures and milestones in Waterloo’s African-American community. It is one of the main elements – a kind of timeline – in the exhibit, which also features memorabilia from social justice protests in 2020, including signs, buttons and Black Lives Matter items.

“After the death of George Floyd and protests in the community that followed in 2020, we explored our archives and ‘Voices of Iowa’ oral history collection and realized we actually have very little Black history in the museum’s collection,” said Jenny Bowser, Grout exhibit coordinator.

“Then it became our priority to actively reach out to the community and encourage residents and veterans to tell their stories, to share their memories and experiences and let us record their oral histories. It’s important to do this now before those memories are lost,” she explained.

The Grout Museum District, in partnership with the NAACP and Experience Waterloo, established the community-based Black Stories Collective committee to collect and preserve Black oral histories. Between 25 and 30 oral histories already have been collected and preserved, including veterans’ remembrances. They will be shared through the permanent exhibition, now open, and later the histories will be published online.

“That became our priority – to actively reach out to the community and encourage residents to tell their story, to share their memories and let us record their oral history before they’re gone. So much history hasn’t been saved or recorded. We’re also encouraging people to donate items and memorabilia to the museum to build our collection,” Bowser said.

Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall is co-chair with LaTanya Graves of the Black Stories Collective committee.

“We worked to make sure the exhibit was really reflective of the Black experience here in Waterloo. It’s great to see it institutionalized at the Grout,” Hall said, noting that the committee valued the Grout partnership and their expertise in collecting, curating and preserve histories and artifacts.

“There certainly are Cedar Valley residents who are Black and veterans whose stories have been preserved and Black farmers, but there hasn’t been a focus on Black life up until this point. The mural depicts black life in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley,” he explained. “You can’t tell the story of the Cedar Valley without talking about Black folk. It’s important and exciting to have this permanent exhibit.”

Ferguson’s mural features local civil rights icon Anna Mae Weems, KBBG radio founder Jimmie Porter, Willie Mae Wright, Bev Smith and Martin Luther King Jr., who spoke in Waterloo in 1959. Also incorporated are Club Les Dames, an organization that promotes personal growth, education and better community relations among young women of color, and the Illinois Central railroad, symbolic of African Americans from Mississippi who settled in Waterloo after being brought here to break a railroad strike in the 1910s. Quentin Hart and Joel Fitzgerald, the city’s first Black mayor and police chief, respectively, are also depicted, along with musicians, athletes, business leaders, politicians, educators and others.

Opposite the mural, the wall is filled with newspaper articles on subjects ranging from desegregation in Waterloo schools to the UNI 7, a group of student activists at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls who engaged in civil rights activism and advocated establishing a campus cultural center in the 1960s and 1970s.

Around the corner, oral histories of community luminaries and veterans play on a loop on a TV screen. Flanking either side are display cases filled with memorabilia from social justice protests that took place in Waterloo in 2020.

This will be a permanent collection that will change periodically with new exhibits. The current display will be up until June 2023, Bowser said.

Project sponsors are: Institute of Museum and Library Services, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Veridian Credit Union, Iowa Arts Council/Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the McCausland Family and Dave and Mary Dutton.