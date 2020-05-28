WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. sees infection, hospitalization rates drop, but urge mask wearing

"Hopefully, as this goes on, people will get over whatever the reasons they're hesitant to wear a mask when they go out in public," said Peoples Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos. "The number one reason is they think they look stupid -- they're not used to wearing it."

But Duclos and others said the unknown number of asymptomatic people could prevent a second wave of infections simply by wearing one.

"This is not an affront to your civil liberty," said Dr. Daniel Glascock, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital's chief medical officer. "It is a means to show how you respect your friends, neighbors and community and want them to be safe."

Test Iowa

The county's positive testing rate is at 22%, much higher than the state's 13% rate, and 8,833 people have so far been tested countywide. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate measure of virus spread.

A drive-up Test Iowa site in the Crossroads Mall parking lot, first slated to close last Friday and then this Friday, will now remain open through at least June 12, said Lorie Glover, county emergency management coordinator.