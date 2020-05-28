WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. sees infection, hospitalization rates drop, but urge mask wearing

WATERLOO -- Local health officials proclaimed the worst of the first wave of the coronavirus is over, downgraded the county's threat level to "moderate" and said Thursday's briefing would be the last scheduled.
The optimistic news from Black Hawk County officials came even as they announced 15 new cases and 110 hospitalizations, and amid four ongoing long-term care facility outbreaks.
That brings Black Hawk County's total to 1,950 cases for an infection rate of 1.47%, the third-highest number of cases and eighth-highest infection rate in the state. The county's number differs from the state's because it includes positive serological testing as well as symptomatic people found through contact tracing who have not been tested.
Officials also have reported 43 total deaths from COVID-19, a fatality rate of 2.2%.
Another 1,251 people have recovered, said County Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, and the county's infection and hospitalization rates are down from their late April peaks.
"This is a good sign for Black Hawk County," she said. "However, please understand the best way to prevent from getting COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed."
That means continuing social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a cloth mask whenever you're out in public, the "new normal," officials said.
"Hopefully, as this goes on, people will get over whatever the reasons they're hesitant to wear a mask when they go out in public," said Peoples Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos. "The number one reason is they think they look stupid -- they're not used to wearing it."
But Duclos and others said the unknown number of asymptomatic people could prevent a second wave of infections simply by wearing one.
"This is not an affront to your civil liberty," said Dr. Daniel Glascock, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital's chief medical officer. "It is a means to show how you respect your friends, neighbors and community and want them to be safe."
Test Iowa
The county's positive testing rate is at 22%, much higher than the state's 13% rate, and 8,833 people have so far been tested countywide. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate measure of virus spread.
A drive-up Test Iowa site in the Crossroads Mall parking lot, first slated to close last Friday and then this Friday, will now remain open through at least June 12, said Lorie Glover, county emergency management coordinator.
Testing at Test Iowa sites is open to anyone who requests a test through TestIowa.com.
Hospitals 'safe'
Cases have dropped to more manageable levels for the county's three health-care systems, directors from each said Thursday.
"This has been a rollercoaster ride as we've gone through this," said Dr. Matthew Sojka, MercyOne chief medical officer. "The numbers are down, we're now at a moderate level; that's very positive. So we want to let you know: It is safe to come to the hospital."
Sojka warned some have been waiting too long to get a condition checked out, fearing they might catch coronavirus or worried they'll force a provider to use limited personal protective equipment unnecessarily.
But health care officials said PPE supplies have been replenished, and new screening and policy procedures are in place to give patients peace of mind.
"We urge all patients to contact their provider as they normally would," Glascock said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.