WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. officials want more testing

“It’s really important that everyone stay safe,” she said Monday. “We want to do everything we can to assist with that.”

Angie Fuller said her Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping was limiting exercise classes to 10 participants per the state’s guidelines, and members uncomfortable with that could watch classes live online.

“We know the current restrictions may be changed in a few weeks, or they could last for months,” Fuller said, noting her team had plans ready to go for those scenarios.

Katie Bjerke, who owns Hatchlings and Hens Gift Shop in downtown Cedar Falls, said she’s learned how to pivot to an online-only shop, and has reopened her retail storefront with limited hours. She said she’s spoken with other small business owners “exhausted” by the upheavals.

“It will take time for us to regain our stamina,” she said. “Some of us may never be able to return to what we were before all of this.”

A total of 130 people have been hospitalized in the county so far with COVID-19, for a hospitalization rate of 7%. Another 1,072 have recovered, said Egbuonye.