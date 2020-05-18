WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. officials want more testing

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley may be seeing its numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths flatten, but absent a vaccine local officials warned against letting up on hygiene and social distancing measures.
Black Hawk County had 12 new coronavirus cases Monday for a total of 1,843 cases, and one new death for a total of 32 deaths, said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.
The county has an infection rate of 1.4%, the sixth-highest rate in the state, but just a 1.7% fatality rate, lower than Iowa’s fatality rate of 2.4%.
“I know that people are ready to get back to their normal routines, and with some businesses reopening it’s very exciting,” Egbuonye said. “But it’s very important that we do not forget our preventative practices.”
The Black Hawk County chapter of the NAACP called the decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds to reopen businesses in the county “irresponsible.”
“We are disturbed that this decision was made in light of surging cases,” the executive committee said in a statement Saturday. “To reopen the State of Iowa poses a greater threat to the overburdening of our health care systems and increases the potential for widespread infection and loss of life.”
Some business owners agreed, including Akisha Hill, whose Boujee Berries shop in downtown Waterloo would remain open only for preorders and delivery. She cited her small storefront as one reason.
“It’s really important that everyone stay safe,” she said Monday. “We want to do everything we can to assist with that.”
Angie Fuller said her Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping was limiting exercise classes to 10 participants per the state’s guidelines, and members uncomfortable with that could watch classes live online.
“We know the current restrictions may be changed in a few weeks, or they could last for months,” Fuller said, noting her team had plans ready to go for those scenarios.
Katie Bjerke, who owns Hatchlings and Hens Gift Shop in downtown Cedar Falls, said she’s learned how to pivot to an online-only shop, and has reopened her retail storefront with limited hours. She said she’s spoken with other small business owners “exhausted” by the upheavals.
“It will take time for us to regain our stamina,” she said. “Some of us may never be able to return to what we were before all of this.”
A total of 130 people have been hospitalized in the county so far with COVID-19, for a hospitalization rate of 7%. Another 1,072 have recovered, said Egbuonye.
She added the county has tested 7,074 residents so far, for a positive test rate of 26% — much higher than the state’s positive test rate of 14.5%, as well as the World Health Organization’s recommended 10% or lower positive test rate for getting a handle on the virus.
Egbuonye said she’d like to see that number lowered, but to do that, the state would need to open up testing criteria to test many more people in the county — right now, only certain categories of individuals qualified for testing.
“We do know that there are people that carry the virus, but are asymptomatic,” she said. “Unless we have mass testing, it’s really hard to define the impact of COVID-19 on the overall county.”
Officials have tested all staff and residents of the county’s four long-term care facility outbreaks, finding 85 cases at Harmony House, 40 cases at Friendship Village, 13 cases at NewAldaya Lifescapes and five cases at Pillar of Cedar Valley.
The health department was monitoring an additional two long-term care facilities for outbreak potential, though it wouldn’t name them. There were 12 such facilities in the county, and officials said they were offering tests to any staff or residents of those facilities.
Western Home Communities, Ravenwood Specialty Care and Pinnacle Specialty Care have all announced either employees or residents testing positive in recent weeks, but none of those facilities had yet been classified as having an outbreak.
An additional 21 Black Hawk County residents who were tested had “inconclusive” results, Egbuonye said.
Per the Iowa Department of Public Health, testing was being opened up to children in day care centers, including home-based day care, as well as staff of those centers, Egbuonye said. They had to have “fever or respiratory symptoms” and no other diagnosis, she added.
The recommendation for travelers to self-isolate for 14 days was being dropped because the virus was already widely circulating in this area, Egbuonye added.
