WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. officials want more coronavirus testing

Egbuonye said she'd like to see that number lowered, but to do that, the state would need to open up testing criteria to test many more people in the county -- right now, only certain categories of individuals qualified for testing.

"We do know that there are people that carry the virus, but are asymptomatic," she said. "Unless we have mass testing, it's really hard to define the impact of COVID-19 on the overall county."

Officials have tested all staff and residents of the county's four long-term care facility outbreaks, finding 85 cases at Harmony House, 40 cases at Friendship Village, 13 cases at NewAldaya Lifescapes and five cases at Pillar of Cedar Valley.

The health department was monitoring an additional two long-term care facilities for outbreak potential, though it wouldn't name them. There were 12 such facilities in the county, and officials said they were offering tests to any staff or residents of those facilities.

Western Home Communities, Ravenwood Specialty Care and Pinnacle Specialty Care have all announced either employees or residents testing positive in recent weeks, but none of those facilities had yet been classified as having an outbreak.

An additional 21 Black Hawk County residents who were tested had "inconclusive" results, Egbuonye said.