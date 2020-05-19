WATCH NOW: Black Hawk Co. has highest positive serology tests in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Black Hawk County has recorded 664 people positive for having had coronavirus through a serology test, the highest in Iowa by far, according to state health officials.

A serology test indicates whether a person has produced antibodies for the novel coronavirus, an indicator they've gotten the virus and recovered from it, even if they never showed symptoms.

Black Hawk County accounts for nearly 40% of the state's 1,672 total positive serology tests, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The next-highest county is Polk County, with 204 positive serology tests.

Those numbers aren't counted among the county's total number of positive coronavirus cases, said IDPH director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

"They're not included together because they're sort of a different situation," Pedati said at Tuesday's state briefing. "But, as you might imagine, they're related."

Pedati did not elaborate on why the two were different.