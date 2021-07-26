WATCH NOW: Black Hawk 4-H and FFA Fair to feature concert, livestock and family fun

Last year’s fair took place but was closed to the public because of COVID. This year, activities are open to the public, she said. “We’re trying to get back to a normal year. Entries are down a little, and that’s disappointing, but people are trying to get back into the swing of things.”

There are 223 exhibitors in livestock and non-livestock programs during the fair. A king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pepsi Pavilion. The queen competes at the Iowa State Fair.

Livestock exhibits will feature beef cattle, goats, horses, llamas, poultry, sheep, swine and rabbits. A dog obedience class, pet show and horse shows are planned, along with a bike rodeo, family games and pedal tractor pull, art workshops, horticulture displays and more.

“Kids raise and care for their animals and learn to lead them on halters so they are comfortable coming into the arena,” Muniz explained.

Other exhibits will feature the arts, including painting and photography, sewing and clothing construction, fashion and much more.