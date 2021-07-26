WATCH NOW: Black Hawk 4-H and FFA Fair to feature concert, livestock and family fun

Events are free and open to the public.
On Friday, a STEM fair is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at Estel Hall. Casey Muessigmann, the Spencer native who appeared on Season 3 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. He will perform songs from his newest album, “Between the Rows.” The concert also is free.
4-H provides adventure and good, positive experiences for youths, said Judy Muniz, communications specialist and 4-H assistant for Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County.
The national youth program has chapters throughout the country. Iowa 4-H builds on a century of experiences that foster positive youth development and empowering youths to reach their potential working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
Children kindergarten through third grade can participate in Clover Kids, featuring after school programs, kids groups or day/week summer camps. Youths in grades four through 12 participate in after school programs or 4-H clubs.
The annual fair highlights work of 4-H youths and Future Farmers of America in the county. Exhibits and project entries include livestock and non-livestock projects from kids ages 5 years and older.
“Whatever their interests are, 4-H has projects in their realm to offer youth. There is mentoring from parents and other adults, and it’s a lot of fun for kids. It’s a way for kids to get off their screens and outdoors having fun,” said Muniz.
Last year’s fair took place but was closed to the public because of COVID. This year, activities are open to the public, she said. “We’re trying to get back to a normal year. Entries are down a little, and that’s disappointing, but people are trying to get back into the swing of things.”
There are 223 exhibitors in livestock and non-livestock programs during the fair. A king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pepsi Pavilion. The queen competes at the Iowa State Fair.
Livestock exhibits will feature beef cattle, goats, horses, llamas, poultry, sheep, swine and rabbits. A dog obedience class, pet show and horse shows are planned, along with a bike rodeo, family games and pedal tractor pull, art workshops, horticulture displays and more.
“Kids raise and care for their animals and learn to lead them on halters so they are comfortable coming into the arena,” Muniz explained.
Other exhibits will feature the arts, including painting and photography, sewing and clothing construction, fashion and much more.
“In that clothing division challenge you go to a garage sale or second-hand store and put together an outfit for $15 and tell why it was a good purchase,” Muniz said. The clothing division also lets participants show or model clothing they’ve sewn or constructed.
The pie contest is one of the most popular events, Muniz said. There are divisions for youths and adults who enter their homemade pies for judging. A pie auction follows with some pies fetching as much as $300 each. Funds raised help sustain the annual fair.
Cooking divisions include jelly, jams, salsa, cookies, bars “and anything you can make in the kitchen,” Muniz said, while the communications category showcases musical talent, speaking and educational presentations.
Winners in livestock divisions and 35 non-livestock entries will be sent on to compete at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
A barbecue and family carnival take place at 6 p.m. Friday prior to Muessigmann’s concert. A family picnic concludes the fair at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.