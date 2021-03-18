WATCH NOW: Bed-turning display of antique & vintage quilts at Cedar Falls Historical Society

CEDAR FALLS – A quilt is more than a decorative or heirloom bed covering.

It is a utilitarian and functional piece of art. With each colorful square, pattern and careful stitch, it is a creative means of self-expression and artistry. It’s also the theme for the annual Cedar Falls Historical Society’s exhibition. “Art & Heirloom,” featuring quilts from the collection and private individuals, is on display now through Dec. 17 at the Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum.

“After the year we’ve had with COVID-19, I wanted to find a focus for the annual exhibition that would be comforting, and what’s more comforting, artistic and warm and fuzzy than a quilt? A quilt embodies love and warmth, and people are drawn to the patterns, colors and stitchery,” said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager.

There are about 75 quilts in the historical society’s collection, but a limited number are featured in the exhibition because of space requirements. Huffman-klinkowitz chose not to arrange quilts chronologically, instead grouping them according to type, including whole cloth, embroidered, autograph, applique, crazy and children’s quilts.