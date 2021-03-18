WATCH NOW: Bed-turning display of antique & vintage quilts at Cedar Falls Historical Society

CEDAR FALLS – A quilt is more than a decorative or heirloom bed covering.
It is a utilitarian and functional piece of art. With each colorful square, pattern and careful stitch, it is a creative means of self-expression and artistry. It’s also the theme for the annual Cedar Falls Historical Society’s exhibition. “Art & Heirloom,” featuring quilts from the collection and private individuals, is on display now through Dec. 17 at the Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum.
“After the year we’ve had with COVID-19, I wanted to find a focus for the annual exhibition that would be comforting, and what’s more comforting, artistic and warm and fuzzy than a quilt? A quilt embodies love and warmth, and people are drawn to the patterns, colors and stitchery,” said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager.
There are about 75 quilts in the historical society’s collection, but a limited number are featured in the exhibition because of space requirements. Huffman-klinkowitz chose not to arrange quilts chronologically, instead grouping them according to type, including whole cloth, embroidered, autograph, applique, crazy and children’s quilts.
“We don’t have wall space, so the quilts had to be folded and fitted into display cases,” she explained, noting that the biggest challenge was folding the quilts so visitors can see the patterns and decorations. “Most of these quilts are full-sized bed coverings, and some are larger than a double bed. That makes them very thick and bulky when they’re folded.”
Art and sentimentality are the threads linking these quilts whose patterns and fabrics represent a range of eras, locales and economics, such as the 1945 quilt made from chicken feed sacks by Leona Hutchinson Taylor. She chose specific bags at the feed store for fabric to make dresses for her daughter and used the leftover fabric to make quilts.
Other quilts include a Log Cabin block quilt top made by a 16-year-old girl in 1890 after she received a New Jewel sewing machine from her father; a 1909 four-patch variation on the nine-patch pattern made by seven-year-old Vertis Tipton; an embroidered quilt featuring U.S. state birds, including Alaska and Hawaii, dating from 1955-60 and made by Cedar Falls resident Sigrid Wood; a bridal friendship quilt made in the 1880s; and a red-and-white Civil War commemorative quilt.
An unusual cathedral window applique quilt is displayed in one case. Each colorful window is created by folding back and stitching down the background fabric. The color fabric is inserted into fabric that has been folded and stitched as well, said Huffman-klinkowitz.
One of the oldest featured is a crazy quilt made by 12-year-old Pauline Rabb in 1877. Made from remnant fabrics from the sewing box and likely purchased prepackaged pieces of velvet and other dressier fabrics, the quilt features Rabb’s embroidered sampler designs and stitches, as well as owls, moons, spiders and other motifs.
Among the children’s and doll quilts is Huffman-klinkowitz’ own well-loved, pastel yellow quilt from her own childhood. It was made in the late 1950s by her great-grandmother and features alternating blocks embroidered with children’s storybook images.
A variety of prerecorded programs will be presented on Facebook and YouTube throughout the year, including “What Do I Do with Grandma’s Quilt?” featuring local quilter Karen Flinch at 2 p.m. April 24. For a complete listing, call 266-5149 or visit cfhistory.org.