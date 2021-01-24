WATCH NOW: Backyard hockey rink puts winter fun on ice for kids in Jesup neighborhood

Zuck spends about 45 minutes nightly cleaning and resurfacing the ice after skaters go home. It’s just a continuation of yard work, he said, but instead of mowing grass, he’s grooming ice. “I have a pretty unique set-up. My cellar door opens to the backyard and the hot water heater is right there, so I hook up a hose and pull what I call my ‘homeboni’ — a homemade Zamboni —behind me to lay down a fresh coat of ice.”

Realizing most kids don’t own hockey skates, he posted an online message asking for donations of used skates as well as purchasing quite a few pairs himself. “I don’t want kids to be stopped from trying something new because they don’t have skates. We’ve got about 25 pairs of skates across all the sizes so kids who want to play can play,” he said.

Helmets are required, and some kids wear knee and elbow pads. Zuck has recycled a number of walkers — the kind older people use for stability — to use as ice walkers. The walkers help first-time skaters feel better balanced as they learn to move on the ice.