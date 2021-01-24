WATCH NOW: Backyard hockey rink puts winter fun on ice for kids in Jesup neighborhood

JESUP – There’s a kid magnet in Josh Zuck’s backyard.
It’s a hockey rink that measures 40 by 80 feet, and it’s a favorite gathering place for his children, Nathan, 9, Julia, 6, and Maria, 5, and their friends.
“We live in a small community, and there’s not a lot going on outside in the winter for kids and not a lot for younger kids. Now they can get on skates and have some fun. It’s a reason to get out of the house and off the tablets,” said Zuck. He is in his ninth year as physical education teacher for Jesup Community Schools.
The coronavirus pandemic has made the hockey rink even more important to the neighborhood. “Kids like being out, and it feels pretty good to be outdoors and feel normal again,” Zuck explained. “Some kids play for recreation hockey leagues in Waterloo, so this is another opportunity for ice time and to get a little more practice.”
Parents are comfortable with letting their kids burn off energy from being cooped up because Zuck always supervises the action.
Occasionally, Zuck and his friends get together to play four-on-four hockey.
This is the sixth winter that Zuck has built a backyard rink, and it’s the third year in Jesup. The family moved from Waterloo where he originally began building rinks. He constructed the first one after encouragement from a friend’s son who played for the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team. “He said ‘if you build a hockey rink, your kids’ friends will be over at your house, and it gives them something to do in the wintertime.’”
Zuck and his wife, Beth, thought it sounded like a good idea.
Before the ground freezes, usually in mid-November, Zuck is out in his backyard, hammering stakes in the ground to hold boards as bracing to form and support the rink. When the grass finally goes dormant and the weather turns consistently cold, he spreads out a thick white liner for the base and fills it with 12,000 gallons of water, essentially creating a frozen above-ground swimming pool.
Rink teardown comes in early March, when the ice thaws and Zuck can either pump out the water or chop holes in the liner to let water drain out (and water his lawn at the same time). “I replace the liner each year, so it’s not a big deal.”
He improves the rink with each new season, including building side walls. “In previous years they were really low walls just to hold the water in, but I built them up higher to resemble hockey dasher boards, and I put in 8- by 20-feet netting at either end to keep pucks out of neighbors’ yards.”
The rink is lighted so kids can skate in the evenings after supper and on Friday and Saturday nights. There’s even a band of LED lighting submerged in the ice.
Sunny skies and daytime temps that creep into the mid- or high 30’s will soften the ice so “we stay off it until the sun sets, and it hardens up again.” The ice freezes solid when temperatures drop overnight, too.
Zuck spends about 45 minutes nightly cleaning and resurfacing the ice after skaters go home. It’s just a continuation of yard work, he said, but instead of mowing grass, he’s grooming ice. “I have a pretty unique set-up. My cellar door opens to the backyard and the hot water heater is right there, so I hook up a hose and pull what I call my ‘homeboni’ — a homemade Zamboni —behind me to lay down a fresh coat of ice.”
Realizing most kids don’t own hockey skates, he posted an online message asking for donations of used skates as well as purchasing quite a few pairs himself. “I don’t want kids to be stopped from trying something new because they don’t have skates. We’ve got about 25 pairs of skates across all the sizes so kids who want to play can play,” he said.
Helmets are required, and some kids wear knee and elbow pads. Zuck has recycled a number of walkers — the kind older people use for stability — to use as ice walkers. The walkers help first-time skaters feel better balanced as they learn to move on the ice.
Kids learn good sportsmanship, how to get along with each other and new skills at Zuck’s rink. “Everyone who comes to skate is going to fall and going to fail, which is good for kids to learn. It’s OK to fall, laugh and get up again. Falling is not the end of the world,” said Zuck, who confesses he never played hockey or ice-skated a day in his life before building his first rink.