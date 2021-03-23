WATCH NOW: B2wins concert to benefit veteran actress Donna Baumgartner

WATERLOO – Veteran actress/choreographer Donna Baumgartner is battling brain cancer.
As family, friends and fans rally around, a virtual benefit concert featuring the B2wins will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For a $20 minimum donation, viewers will receive the link for the show.
Donna and Gary “Bum” Baumgartner are well known to metro-area theatergoers for their roles onstage at the Waterloo Community Playhouse and Cedar Falls Community Theatre.
Donna was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December and underwent emergency brain surgery Dec. 3. She has since completed six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy. Beginning April 1, she will start a second round with a higher dose of chemotherapy that will be administered over six months.
On Dec. 1, Donna and Gary took off on what was supposed to be Donna’s 164th consecutive day walking on a nearby bike trail. As they walked and talked, it became difficult for Donna to form sentences.
“She’d say a couple of words and couldn’t finish her sentence. I asked her a couple of questions and asked her name and she gave me the wrong name,” Gary recalled. He thought she might be having a stroke.
“I don’t remember what I was trying to say, I know I was trying to make a point, but I couldn’t find the words. Bum asked me if I was horsing around, and I wasn’t. He asked my name and I said ‘Donna Jurgs,’ my maiden name that I haven’t used since 1971. I remember thinking that wasn’t quite right, but I didn’t know why,” said Donna, 71.
Although she felt fine physically, the couple went to the emergency room where she was evaluated. After various tests and scans, Donna and Bum were given the diagnosis: A brain tumor the size of a golf ball was found above her left ear, in the part of the brain controlling speech and memory.
“We were stunned. It felt so unreal. The next afternoon we were sitting in the hospital saying ‘who should you contact?’ and ‘who will I contact?’ because people ought to know about the surgery,” Donna said. “We were looking at the future and making travel plans, and then this was thrown at me and I’m thinking, ‘shoot. That’s not at all what we expected.’”
On Dec. 2, she saw a neurosurgeon and on Dec. 3 underwent emergency surgery.
“It was a fast-growing cancer, and the doctor said the tumor had been growing for three to six months. If it hadn’t been discovered, if we’d waited another three months, it might have been too big to remove,” said Bum.
“So the fact she couldn’t talk probably saved her life. I know how much she likes to talk, so it was easy for me to notice that she was having troubles,” he explained.
The actress has a lengthy resume that includes dramatic roles at Waterloo Community Playhouse and Cedar Falls Community Theatre and innumerable backstage crews. But she has a particular forte for comedy. Her most recent performance was as Trudy Tromaine in the February 2020 Cedar Falls Community Theatre comedy, “The Glitter Girls.”
Donna also sings, dances and has choreographed numerous shows. She’s become a staple in annual Christmas shows performed by Brazilian twins Walter and Wagner Caldas. The musicians call her their “adopted Grandma.” She met the twins in the CFCT show, “A Storybook Christmas” when she was cast in the show and they were in the orchestra pit.
Bum is a veteran actor who loves comedy and farce, as well, and the duo have often shared the stage in Neil Simon and other comedies. He is frequently in the director’s chair for CFCT productions.
“We’re probably done with theater for a while. We’ll still go and see live theater and support it, but I don’t know if we’ll ever be in a full production again,” said Bum. He recently stepped away from directing CFCT’s “Momma Mia” this season.
They have been married 38 years.
Donna, who retired in 2006 after 26 years teaching for Cedar Falls Community Schools, began a second career as owner of Viewpoint Adventures, a Tanzanian tour company, and formed a nonprofit organization to support the Bashay Primary School. Although the tours ended a year before the pandemic, the Baumgartners continue to donate to the school.
In a few weeks, Donna will begin wearing the Optune Cap, a wearable, portable and FDA-approved treatment for glioblastoma multiforme that creates low-intensity, wave-like electric fields called tumor treating fields which interfere with CBM cell division, according to the Optune website. This action slows or stops the tumor cells from dividing and may destroy them.
As treatment and healing continues, Donna is gaining stamina. Her speech continues to improve. And Bum is at her side to make her laugh.
“We assume that things will eventually be fine, that I’m going to get through this, the cap is going to do its job, and we’ll have many years left. We know the reality of it, but that’s how we go about it,” Donna explained.
Thursday’s benefit concert also will celebrate the B2wins’ birthday. Wagner Caldas had his own cancer battle in 2015, when he was diagnosed with a rare form of Ewing’s Scarcoma. He underwent treatment and has fought back.
To join the show, go to PayPal and donate $20 minimum/household to iwcwolfnanny@yahoo.com. Please include an email address. A return email will be sent with a link to the concert. For those without PayPal, a check can be written to Gary Baumgartner 242 Zachary Ct., Waterloo, IA 50701, and must be received by Wednesday.