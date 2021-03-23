WATCH NOW: B2wins concert to benefit veteran actress Donna Baumgartner

Although she felt fine physically, the couple went to the emergency room where she was evaluated. After various tests and scans, Donna and Bum were given the diagnosis: A brain tumor the size of a golf ball was found above her left ear, in the part of the brain controlling speech and memory.

“We were stunned. It felt so unreal. The next afternoon we were sitting in the hospital saying ‘who should you contact?’ and ‘who will I contact?’ because people ought to know about the surgery,” Donna said. “We were looking at the future and making travel plans, and then this was thrown at me and I’m thinking, ‘shoot. That’s not at all what we expected.’”

On Dec. 2, she saw a neurosurgeon and on Dec. 3 underwent emergency surgery.

“It was a fast-growing cancer, and the doctor said the tumor had been growing for three to six months. If it hadn’t been discovered, if we’d waited another three months, it might have been too big to remove,” said Bum.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So the fact she couldn’t talk probably saved her life. I know how much she likes to talk, so it was easy for me to notice that she was having troubles,” he explained.