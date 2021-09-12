WATCH NOW: Avey Grouws Band to release 'Tell Tale Heart' on Sept. 24

Grouws, whose vocals have been described as “a choir of angels on a runaway train,” and guitar singer/songwriter Chris Avey met at a Davenport blues jam in 2015 and formed a successful duo. Later Avey Grouws became a band, adding drummer Bryan West, bass player Randy Leasman and keyboardist Nick Vasquez.

The band has built a strong regional fan base with its playful and often raucous live shows. Because of COVID-19, the band wasn’t able to tour and put power behind its first LP. They turned instead to live-streamed “Quarantini” parties and “Bloody Marys and Blues.” Their 102 performances connected with viewers around the globe, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

Grouws’ formal music education as a pianist and vocalist merges well with Avey’s self-taught, free-wheeling style.

“I learned to be a very structured musician, and that guy is anything but structured. His musical spontaneity has helped me learn to lighten up,” she explained.

“He has an incredible ear for music. That’s something you can’t teach somebody. His skills as a guitarist are amazing.”

Grouws and Avey also “wrote their hearts out” during the pandemic. Ten of those songs made it onto “Tell Tale Heart.”