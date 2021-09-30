WATCH NOW: Author Barbara Lounsberry to discuss her Virginia Woolf trilogy on Sunday

CEDAR FALLS – Virginia Woolf is considered one of the 20th century’s most important modernist authors. She was a prolific writer, publishing nine novels and numerous short stories and essays. Woolf also is considered the “Shakespeare of the Diary” and filled the pages of 38 diaries in her lifetime.
“She was a brilliant diarist and kept diaries for 46 of her 59 years, starting at age 14. The last entry in her diary was four days before she died in 1941,” said author Barbara Lounsberry.
Lounsberry, an emerita professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, spent 20 years researching and writing a trilogy on Woolf’s diary keeping. On Sunday, she will discuss her books at the Hearst Center for the Arts, as part of the Cedar Falls Authors Festival.
“Virginia Woolf, the Arts & Crafts Movement, & the Art of the Diary” will take place at 1 p.m., followed by a book signing and wine, cheese and chocolate reception.
The trilogy was “a labor of love. Virginia Woolf was an inspiration to me. I admire her as a writer and feminist. She was a marvelous diarist, and I thought I could learn a thing or two about writing. As I read her diaries, I realized there was too much material to do just one book. I decided to divide it into the three stages of her diaries,” Lounsberry said.
Lounsberry’s trilogy, published by University Press of Florida, is the only full-length work to explore Woolf’s diaries in such depth and explores how those writings helped Woolf’s evolution into a novelist and essayist.
The first book,” Becoming Virginia Woolf,” delves into Woolf’s first palm-sized leather diary and reveals how her private and public writing was shaped through writing and reading diaries written by the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Sir Walter Scott, Mary Coleridge, Samuel Pepys and James Boswell.
The second volume, “Virginia Woolf’s Modernist Path,” traces the English writer’s life through 13 diaries she kept from 1918 to 1929, often considered Woolf’s modernist “golden age.” During this time Woolf wrote some of her famous works, including “Mrs. Dalloway,” “To The Lighthouse,” “Orlando” and “A Room of One’s Own.”
“Virginia Woolf, the War Without, the War Within” is the third and final volume that covers Woolf’s last years and internal artistic wars and the nearing war against fascism from 1929 to her suicide in 1941.
On Sunday, Lounsberry will share stories of Woolf’s fabled “Bloomsbury Group,” which included Woolf’s sister artist Vanessa Bell; painter and art critic Roger Fry; and their involvement in rescuing French art during World War I. In addition to their achievements, she will show images of their dinnerware, including the Virginia Woolf plate, pottery, wallpaper, home decorations and art.
Lounsberry plans to explode a few myths about keeping a diary or journal, including that most diaries are filled with standard fare. “Woolf’s diaries were full of life. There’s no such thing as a typical diary. They can be about anything – daily life, travel, illness, war. And one of the biggest myths is that a diary has to be kept daily. Some years, Woolf only wrote 30 entries.”
The Virginia Woolf trilogy is available in hardcover and paperback from University Press of Florida, upress.ufl.edu, and major book sellers.