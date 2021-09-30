WATCH NOW: Author Barbara Lounsberry to discuss her Virginia Woolf trilogy on Sunday

Barbara Lounsberry of Cedar Falls is author of the critically acclaimed Virginia Woolf trilogy based on the fabled English writer's diaries.

CEDAR FALLS – Virginia Woolf is considered one of the 20th century’s most important modernist authors. She was a prolific writer, publishing nine novels and numerous short stories and essays. Woolf also is considered the “Shakespeare of the Diary” and filled the pages of 38 diaries in her lifetime.

“She was a brilliant diarist and kept diaries for 46 of her 59 years, starting at age 14. The last entry in her diary was four days before she died in 1941,” said author Barbara Lounsberry.

Lounsberry, an emerita professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, spent 20 years researching and writing a trilogy on Woolf’s diary keeping. On Sunday, she will discuss her books at the Hearst Center for the Arts, as part of the Cedar Falls Authors Festival.

“Virginia Woolf, the Arts & Crafts Movement, & the Art of the Diary” will take place at 1 p.m., followed by a book signing and wine, cheese and chocolate reception.

The trilogy was “a labor of love. Virginia Woolf was an inspiration to me. I admire her as a writer and feminist. She was a marvelous diarist, and I thought I could learn a thing or two about writing. As I read her diaries, I realized there was too much material to do just one book. I decided to divide it into the three stages of her diaries,” Lounsberry said.