WATCH NOW: At 110, Cedar Falls woman's secret to longevity is kindness, positivity

“We waited until he got back after the war to get married, and he hated to talk about it. We got married, and he opened a smoke shop in Cedar Falls,” she recalls. “He had a heart attack and died when he was just 62.”

They had no children, but Margaret helped take care of numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She has traveled to England and Europe, including searching for her grandfather’s grave in Denmark, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

At 80, Margaret returned to work at Southdale School. “I’m very proud about that. I went to school with the third-graders for two, three and four days a week to help the children who couldn’t read very well. I did that until I was 90.”

That’s when third-grade teacher Mary Ellen Maynard said she was going to retire, “and I decided to retire again too. Kids would come up to tell me something exciting and I couldn’t hear them very well, so it was time.”

While she doesn’t have an explanation for her longevity, she gives a nod to having regularly walked two miles. “I’ve done a lot of walking in my time. John and I used to hit the ditches for wild asparagus, bittersweet and mushrooms – he loved being outdoors and knew the names of all the birds and animals. After he passed, I still walked.”