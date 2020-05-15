WATCH NOW: As Iowa businesses reopen, governor noted 'cost' of keeping them closed

The governor also acknowledged the state's 35,000 high school seniors, who were not able to finish out their last year of high school, go to prom or physically cross a stage at graduation.

"In the last two months, you've learned things don't always go as planned. You understand now what's essential, and how to go without what's not," Reynolds said. "While the world has changed, it will soon fall upon you to change the world."

NASA astronaut and native Iowan Peggy Whitson also gave brief remarks to the Class of 2020, emphasizing perseverance through adversity.

"Take the challenge," she said. "Live a little bit outside of what's comfortable."

More than 14,200 residents in 95 of Iowa's 99 counties have now tested positive for the virus, with 338 Iowans dying of COVID-19 in 34 of those counties.

Allamakee County added one case Friday for a total of 116 cases and four deaths.

Black Hawk County officials say they're at 1,783 cases and 31 deaths. The state only shows them at 1,548 cases. It was unclear why the state showed a more than 200-case discrepancy.