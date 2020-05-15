WATCH NOW: As Iowa businesses reopen, governor noted 'cost' of keeping them closed

DES MOINES -- The state has recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 374 new cases of coronavirus as the governor's restrictions on many businesses statewide expired Friday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 16 of the 18 deaths were residents of Iowa's long-term care facilities. Thirty-five such facilities statewide have recorded outbreaks, or three or more residents testing positive for coronavirus.
While Reynolds noted the state was focusing on those facilities, she noted she found reason to be optimistic.
"Over the week, we have seen our positive case counts stabilize," Reynolds said during her Friday morning briefing.
She also noted hospitalizations and intensive care unit usage was down statewide, and said she weighed that against the 130,000 Iowans on unemployment and rising cases of domestic abuse, child abuse and food insecurity.
"There is also a cost to locking everybody down," she said.
She said she was confident in the state's "robust" surveillance testing and said she had faith that Iowans and business owners would be responsible.
"We never guaranteed that no one would get COVID-19," Reynolds said, noting the goal was to not overwhelm the state's hospital system. "It's still in our communities, and it's gonna be in our communities for a while."
The governor also acknowledged the state's 35,000 high school seniors, who were not able to finish out their last year of high school, go to prom or physically cross a stage at graduation.
"In the last two months, you've learned things don't always go as planned. You understand now what's essential, and how to go without what's not," Reynolds said. "While the world has changed, it will soon fall upon you to change the world."
NASA astronaut and native Iowan Peggy Whitson also gave brief remarks to the Class of 2020, emphasizing perseverance through adversity.
"Take the challenge," she said. "Live a little bit outside of what's comfortable."
More than 14,200 residents in 95 of Iowa's 99 counties have now tested positive for the virus, with 338 Iowans dying of COVID-19 in 34 of those counties.
Allamakee County added one case Friday for a total of 116 cases and four deaths.
Black Hawk County officials say they're at 1,783 cases and 31 deaths. The state only shows them at 1,548 cases. It was unclear why the state showed a more than 200-case discrepancy.
A total of 1,031 of Black Hawk County's cases are employees of Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo. Another 129 cases were from the three long-term care facility outbreaks in the county: Harmony House has 79 cases among residents and staff, while Friendship Village has 38 and New Aldaya Lifescapes has 12.
Bremer County added one case for a total of 63 cases and five deaths. Thirty-one of those cases were among residents and staff of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, a state-classified outbreak.
Buchanan County added two cases for a total of 26 cases. Fayette County added one case for a total of 25 cases.
Floyd County added one case for a total of 10 cases and one death.
Grundy County's total was revised downward one case, which the state has said can be due to recording errors. The county now has 17 cases instead of 18.
Mitchell County added one case for a total of four cases.
Tama County added two cases and two deaths for a total of 350 cases and 15 deaths. Eighty of the county's cases were among its two long-term care facility outbreaks: 52 at Premiere Estates of Toledo, and 28 at Westbrook Acres.
