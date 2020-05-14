WATCH NOW: As Black Hawk County businesses prepare to reopen, officials urge caution

But some business owners, still unable to open due to state restrictions, are antsy to reopen.

“We recognize that there are businesses hanging on by a string right now,” Thompson said. “The importance for us is to try and help them do the right thing in the right way.”

Several of the county’s mayors noted they would reopen their city halls and other city facilities in some capacity in the coming days, some noting they were looking forward to businesses reopening.

“It is your choice how you respond to this reopening. If you are not comfortable, you are not required to put yourself at risk,” said Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty. “I believe we are also a country of rights, and those that want to open and those that want those services should be able to engage in those activities.”

“We all want to get back to life as normal, or as normal as now is possible,” echoed Hudson Mayor George Wessels. “We want to be able to enjoy a nice restaurant meal, we want to be able to attend our church, we want to be able to visit with our friends other than through Zoom.”