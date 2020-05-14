WATCH NOW: As Black Hawk County businesses prepare to reopen, officials urge caution

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County continued to slow the number of new infections Thursday. Officials reported seven new coronavirus cases and one death for a total of 1,783 cases and 31 deaths.
But Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to open restaurants, barber shops, gyms and more Friday statewide had county officials warning those businesses need to strictly adhere to a cap of 50% of occupancy and make sure patrons are at least six feet apart, lest a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.
Rules will be enforced with spot checks by everyone from the local police to state agencies, said Sheriff Tony Thompson. Penalties could include everything from a misdemeanor charge for offending business owners and patrons to loss of a liquor license.
“While that’s not what we want to do, we do recognize that it is the governor’s intent to have a measured approach to opening back up the state of Iowa,” Thompson said. “And that measured approach is for one very important reason ... so that we don’t jump-start an economy at the detriment of beginning a secondary surge.”
Around 5% of county residents testing positive have required hospitalization, and 1.7% have died, according to blackhawkcovid19.com. The county has an infection rate of 1.3% of its total population, sixth-highest in the state.
But some business owners, still unable to open due to state restrictions, are antsy to reopen.
“We recognize that there are businesses hanging on by a string right now,” Thompson said. “The importance for us is to try and help them do the right thing in the right way.”
Several of the county’s mayors noted they would reopen their city halls and other city facilities in some capacity in the coming days, some noting they were looking forward to businesses reopening.
“It is your choice how you respond to this reopening. If you are not comfortable, you are not required to put yourself at risk,” said Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty. “I believe we are also a country of rights, and those that want to open and those that want those services should be able to engage in those activities.”
“We all want to get back to life as normal, or as normal as now is possible,” echoed Hudson Mayor George Wessels. “We want to be able to enjoy a nice restaurant meal, we want to be able to attend our church, we want to be able to visit with our friends other than through Zoom.”
But to do that and to keep it, officials said, it was more important than ever to keep social distancing, wear a mask and wash hands frequently, and making sure employees at newly opened businesses do the same.
“It’s understanding that what you do has an impact not just on you, but also to others around you,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. “We are just starting to make progress. So let us not test that progress because of pride or impatience.”
The county’s website shows the virus has fallen disproportionately harder on nonwhite county residents, mirroring trends statewide.
Only 51% of Black Hawk County’s coronavirus cases are of white residents, though they’re nearly 85% of the population. Black residents, while just 9.7% of the population, are more than 27% of positive cases. Hispanic residents are 4.5% of the population but 25.7% of positive cases, and Asian residents are 2.5% of the population but 18.6% of cases.
The majority of the county’s cases, more than 48%, were among those 18 to 40 years of age. But more than 41% of the county’s deaths have been among those older than 81, according to Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county health department director. That age group is just 1.5% of all positive cases.
