WATCH NOW: Artist's pilgrimage in Spain becomes immersive exhibition at Wartburg College gallery

WAVERLY — Artist Melissa Airy shares her profound personal experience and awakening on the pilgrim’s road in her intermedia exhibition, “Sacred Steps.”
Airy’s display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar Schmidt Gallery features a representation of her journeys through art installations, performance art, video and audio, particularly on the Camino de Santiago in Spain.
Gallery Director Johanna Weston Kramer describes the show as an “immersive experience” that includes video footage featuring Airy’s performances as well as visual imagery that physically and spiritually documents the artist’s travels.
“It’s the theme of pilgrimage both on secular and religious levels of people going on journeys and what drives them to visit these places of sacred reference. Melissa identifies as a pilgrim, and she’s fascinated by why people take these journeys and missions of faith,” Kramer said.
Airy became interested in pilgrimages as an undergraduate at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. But it wasn’t enough to read about these trips; she wanted to take one herself. In 2016, she set off on the Camino de Santiago or Way of St. James pilgrimage, a network of ancient pilgrim routes across Europe that ends at the tomb of St. James in Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain.
Her experience was transformative.
Support Local Journalism
“I walked for 40 days and 500 miles, and along the way, I was processing the changes in my mind, body and soul. I was captivated by how immersive the pilgrimage became for me. I was fascinated by the people I met and how profound it was to walk eight hours a day with nothing to do but to tell stories and make true connections with people. I was able to explore who I am in a way I didn’t before,” said Airy.
She kept a detailed journal, compiled audio interviews with other pilgrims, videos and photographs en route.
She also walked the trail for a second and third time in 2018 and 2019 and completed an arts residency in Spain. She used her full artistic toolkit and media options to share her stories and reflections.
The pilgrim confronted numerous physical, mental and emotional challenges along the way. “There’s no running away. You had to face them face-on and dive in deep. I had no other option than to fully embrace the opportunity in front of me, and I’m so thankful that I did,” Airy explained.
She felt safe walking on the Camino de Santiago. “I was in my young 20s when I walked the first time, and my parents were skeptical. All three times, I felt entirely safe. I was surrounded by people from all over the world walking with me and thousands of years of history on the trails. There is respect for the pilgrims in Spanish communities who offered us food and a place to sleep at night. I was on my own, but you had community among the other pilgrims, if you wanted it.”
Airy describes it as a “profound juxtaposition … walking through the faith landscape and your own mental space.” Eventually she would like to make other pilgrimages, “but it’s time-intensive and expensive.”
For now, the artist is content to share her stories and bring people together to create a greater sense of community. She also uses what she has learned in working with her students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.