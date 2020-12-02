WATCH NOW: Artist's pilgrimage in Spain becomes immersive exhibition at Wartburg College gallery

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I walked for 40 days and 500 miles, and along the way, I was processing the changes in my mind, body and soul. I was captivated by how immersive the pilgrimage became for me. I was fascinated by the people I met and how profound it was to walk eight hours a day with nothing to do but to tell stories and make true connections with people. I was able to explore who I am in a way I didn’t before,” said Airy.

She kept a detailed journal, compiled audio interviews with other pilgrims, videos and photographs en route.

She also walked the trail for a second and third time in 2018 and 2019 and completed an arts residency in Spain. She used her full artistic toolkit and media options to share her stories and reflections.

The pilgrim confronted numerous physical, mental and emotional challenges along the way. “There’s no running away. You had to face them face-on and dive in deep. I had no other option than to fully embrace the opportunity in front of me, and I’m so thankful that I did,” Airy explained.