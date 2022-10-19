WATCH NOW: Artist uses time-honored Native American techniques to create contemporary jewelry

CEDAR FALLS – Influenced by her Lakota Sioux, Cree and Delaware heritage, Shauna Zeck fashions one-of-a-kind contemporary jewelry from semi-precious gemstones, mixed metals, mother-of-pearl and other natural materials using traditional Native American techniques.

Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings are in such demand that they’re often sold before leaving her work bench. The artist’s work has been featured in galleries, art shows and in several publications, including September issue of Cowboys and Indians magazine.

A new 20-piece collection is on exhibit through Nov. 6 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. She also will participate in the WCA’s Holiday Arts Festival Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s a love I equate with breathing. I truly, absolutely and genuinely love what I do, and I count my blessings every day. I’m grateful I’ve been able to reach this point in my work,” said Zeck, who owns BeadSpirit Design in Cedar Falls.

The Iowa City-born Zeck began teaching herself to bead about 28 years ago, making moccasins, northern style PowWow regalia, ceremonial fans and rattles. She studied the history of native beadwork styles and stitching, and began incorporating stones into her pieces, including turquoise, jasper, prairie agate and carnelian.

“I like the balance of keeping with traditional ways of beading and ceremonial stitching but in a contemporary design. I am self-taught – with a lot of trial and error,” Zeck said, laughing. “When I started, you couldn’t Google how to do it or watch YouTube videos. It was meeting people along the way, teachers and guides from here and there, watching and learning by doing.

“There is always room to grow and expand and learn that will hopefully lead to something new.”

Finding her own voice was vital. “There are thousands of beaders out there. What is going to set you apart? You have to look for that inspiration within yourself.”

Throughout the creative process, she lets materials speak to her. “I know artists who get caught up and spend days in the design process. I want to dive right in. The stones speak to me, and I let the piece emerge.”

Her large, elaborate necklaces and intricately seed-beaded wrist cuffs require “a little more thinking and planning. That’s part of the challenge, and not every piece turns out the way I saw it in my head. Sometimes I have to relinquish that control,” Zeck explained.

Turquoise is her favorite gemstone. “It’s natural and classic in Native American designs. It’s trendy and timeless and unmistakable. For generations, grandmothers and grandfathers have handed down turquoise jewelry in their families, and the families still wear it. It never goes out of style.”

She often names her collections and individual pieces, for example, “Wild Horse,” “Grandmother Moon,” “Winged Ones,” “Spirit Flows,” “Twilight Wolf” and “Healing Heart.”

“It makes a piece more meaningful if you have a story to share, or you’re drawing on different nations and perspectives of native pieces,” the artist explained.

When the COVID pandemic forced cancellation of art shows and festivals throughout the Midwest, Zeck devoted time to building her successful brand at www.bead-spirit-designs.com and increasing social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and through videos.

The artist has been commissioned to create a showpiece for the Midwest Art permanent collection at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, said Chawne Paige.

“We wanted Shauna’s work to be represented in our collection. She’s been at the Holiday Arts Festival for a number of years. We’ve watch her work blossom into a masterful approach that integrates a variety of techniques.

“Ultimately we wanted to feature her work in an exhibition and have this talented local artist represented within our museum collection,” Paige explained.

Zeck was flattered. “I was taken aback at first. It was humbling and exciting. I spent the next seven months working on a 20-piece collection. It was a push to get it all done, and I’d put photos online of what I was working on, and people were purchasing the pieces before I was done,” she said.

“I told them they’ve have their pieces in time for Christmas, but right now, they’re in display cases at the art center.”