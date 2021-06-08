WATCH NOW: Artist Bill Close unveils 3D wood sculptural ark featuring Minnesota icons

NEW HARTFORD – The Edmund Fitzgerald sits on Bill Close’s kitchen table.

Close’s version of the fabled iron-ore freighter, which sank in a November gale on Lake Superior in 1975, is an elaborate wood carving that forms part of the support system for a 3D sculptural ark. The ark measures 44 inches high, 30 inches long and 20 inches wide, and on board is a collection of at least 30 of Minnesota’s other iconic symbols.

“I vacationed in Minnesota a lot when I was a kid, and I still have lots of fond memories. I’m attached to the Boundary Waters Wilderness, and I’m involved in the Save the Boundary Waters effort,” said Close. The noted regional artist’s artistic woodcarving creations have been shown in galleries throughout the Midwest and won numerous awards.

The Minnesota ark is the third ark he has carved, and “it kept me busy for about three solid months during COVID,” he said, working in the Close QRTS Studio at his home. “It was easy for me to pull out what was important to me, what I thought were landmarks in the state and common frames of reference.”

Close, a retired art teacher from Cedar Falls’ Peet Junior High School, handcrafted each exquisitely detailed sculptural piece on the ark from a variety of native woods, including light bass, aspen, cedar, cherry, walnut and hackberry.