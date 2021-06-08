WATCH NOW: Artist Bill Close unveils 3D wood sculptural ark featuring Minnesota icons

NEW HARTFORD – The Edmund Fitzgerald sits on Bill Close’s kitchen table.
Close’s version of the fabled iron-ore freighter, which sank in a November gale on Lake Superior in 1975, is an elaborate wood carving that forms part of the support system for a 3D sculptural ark. The ark measures 44 inches high, 30 inches long and 20 inches wide, and on board is a collection of at least 30 of Minnesota’s other iconic symbols.
“I vacationed in Minnesota a lot when I was a kid, and I still have lots of fond memories. I’m attached to the Boundary Waters Wilderness, and I’m involved in the Save the Boundary Waters effort,” said Close. The noted regional artist’s artistic woodcarving creations have been shown in galleries throughout the Midwest and won numerous awards.
The Minnesota ark is the third ark he has carved, and “it kept me busy for about three solid months during COVID,” he said, working in the Close QRTS Studio at his home. “It was easy for me to pull out what was important to me, what I thought were landmarks in the state and common frames of reference.”
Close, a retired art teacher from Cedar Falls’ Peet Junior High School, handcrafted each exquisitely detailed sculptural piece on the ark from a variety of native woods, including light bass, aspen, cedar, cherry, walnut and hackberry.
On the port side is the Rochester water tower, the state capitol, Claes Oldenberg’s “Spoonbridge and Cherry” at the Walker Art Center, Bob Dylan’s guitar, small mammals of the North Woods and Dorothy Molter’s Boundary Waters summer cabin where “the Root Beer Lady,” as she was called, made and sold root beer to canoeists navigating the Boundary Waters near Ely, Minn.
A classic Lund fishing boat rests on a circular support below deck, along with a common loon, Minnesota’s state bird, and numerous game fish.
The limestone bridge carving of St. Anthony’s Falls in Minneapolis is oak veneer constructed from “about a million little pieces – a lot of little pieces,” Close said.
On the starboard side, Close carved Paul Bunyan to represent the state’s logging industry, as well as large mammals of the North Woods, such as moose and wolf, the James J. Hill Stone Arch Bridge, the historic Mill City area, Prince’s guitar, the logo from the Mall of America, and of course, a large can of Spam.
Below deck, a Voyager canoe is filled with beaver pelts, cast iron skillets and rum in jugs, and lurking below the canoe is a fierce-looking trophy northern pike.
Close plans to carve “as many states as I can before I have to give it up. If I was younger, I’d do all 50 of them. I don’t think I’ll have time to do them all. I’ve been carving for 40 years, and you just never know how much longer you can keep going,” he explained.
In preparation for the Iowa ark, his next project, Close has a lengthy list of iconic Iowa images he’d like to carve – “maybe a barn, the bridges of Madison County, John Wayne, Wyatt Earp, Buffalo Bill Cody – all Iowans – and a John Deere tractor, of course, corn, Grant Wood or his American Gothic painting, the three state regents’ universities.
“I have to have some things for both sides of the ark, so it’s quite a list. I have to plan carefully and figure out how to stack the pieces in addition to carving them. I know it will take longer, too, because now I can get out of the house and do other things.”
Close is also known for his pastel paintings.
The Washington ark, displayed at the Northwest Woodworkers Gallery in Seattle, Wash., recently sold to a private collector.
When the Iowa ark is complete, Close hopes to carve Florida and Colorado arks. “It would be great to have the Minnesota ark find a port in a gallery or museum exhibit or collection, along with any other state arks I get done.”