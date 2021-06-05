WATCH NOW: Animals delighted Sunrise Children's Zoo is open

WATERLOO – It’s a horse race as to who is enjoying the opening of Sunrise Children’s Zoo more – the kids or the animals.
The zoo was closed last year during the pandemic, which meant the animals stayed on the farms with their owners. Patti and Brian Nie and Ron and Debbee Way provide animals each year for the zoo.
“They were quarantined just like the rest of us,” Nie said. “They definitely knew they were missing out on something.”
The deer and alpaca were especially disgruntled at this time last year, she said. The Nies and their children, Colton, 12, and Aubrey, 11, attempted to entertain them at home, but they knew they were supposed to be somewhere else.
“They got really crabby at home,” she said.
Each summer for about the last 10 years, the mules and deer have been transported to the zoo where they happily accepted treats from children. This year they are much happier and are enjoying the attention, although the mules aren’t afraid to show their jealous side.
"The mules will sit down and bang their head on the fence if they see someone feeding carrots because they want the carrot too. I keep telling them, ‘Use your manners. Please and thank you goes a long way,’” Nie joked.
Nie has been head curator at the zoo for about nine years. Her husband and children also do a lot of behind-the-scenes work caring for the animals and the zoo. Summer intern Ashley Cappel also lends a hand. The Ways, who own the mules and goats, grow and prepare fresh flowers each year.
A brood of baby chickens arrived at the zoo on Friday, and a litter of kittens will join the zoo in a few weeks.
“We love it here,” said visitor Azure Correll of Denver.
Each year she brings Clara Correll, 8, to the zoo. Last year she made the trek to zoos in Minneapolis and Omaha when Sunrise was closed.
Other animals at the zoo include ducks, quails, homing pigeons, pigs, turkeys, bunnies and a bottle-fed lamb named Lambert.
Cost is free but donations are accepted, and guests can purchase animal feed for a minimal cost. No outside feed is allowed. The zoo is also available for birthday parties and are always looking for volunteers.
The Sunrise Children's Zoo, owned by the Sunrise Exchange Club of Waterloo, is located on the National Cattle Congress grounds at 250 Ansborough Ave.
The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m. The zoo will close for the season on Sept. 26.