WATCH NOW: Animals delighted Sunrise Children's Zoo is open

WATERLOO – It’s a horse race as to who is enjoying the opening of Sunrise Children’s Zoo more – the kids or the animals.

The zoo was closed last year during the pandemic, which meant the animals stayed on the farms with their owners. Patti and Brian Nie and Ron and Debbee Way provide animals each year for the zoo.

“They were quarantined just like the rest of us,” Nie said. “They definitely knew they were missing out on something.”

The deer and alpaca were especially disgruntled at this time last year, she said. The Nies and their children, Colton, 12, and Aubrey, 11, attempted to entertain them at home, but they knew they were supposed to be somewhere else.

“They got really crabby at home,” she said.

Each summer for about the last 10 years, the mules and deer have been transported to the zoo where they happily accepted treats from children. This year they are much happier and are enjoying the attention, although the mules aren’t afraid to show their jealous side.

"The mules will sit down and bang their head on the fence if they see someone feeding carrots because they want the carrot too. I keep telling them, ‘Use your manners. Please and thank you goes a long way,’” Nie joked.

