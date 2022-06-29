WATCH NOW: 'American Voices' theme of Cedar Valley Chamber Music summer season

In a new season defined by “American Voices,” Hunter Capoccioni initially wondered if he could come up with a compelling theme that would speak to Cedar Valley Chamber Music audiences.

‘We’re at 17 years, and after so many seasons I wondered, really, do I still have it in me to come up with another new theme,” said Capoccioni, CVCM founder and executive director.

Ultimately he was inspired by the re-evaluation and renewed interest in contributions of American classical composers – particularly Black, indigenous, people of color, women and LGBTGQ+ – past and present.

The festival season opens at 2 p.m. July 17 with “Finding American Sound,” featuring the Arianna String Quartet and violist Julia Bullard, at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. Musicians will perform two chamber works from Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s sojourn in Spillville in 1893, as well as Spiritual Fantasy No. 12 by Fredrick Tillis, a Black classical and jazz composer and saxophonist.

“Dvorak spent enough time in America and his status was so great – kind of a superstar – that he persuaded Americans to look at the working classes to find their voice,” explained Capoccioni, a Waterloo native and double bass player who now lives in Houston. He is chamber music manager at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University.

Dvorak’s point of view is now being re-evaluated more than 125 years later. Capoccioni’s program highlights Spirituals as an art form and their influence on Dvorak and future generations of American composers. The award-winning St. Louis-based Arianna String Quartet is considered one of America’s finest chamber ensembles.

At 7 p.m. July 20, McElroy Lobby at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, will be the setting for the world premiere of Michael Gilbertson’s “Gather.” The piece was commissioned for CVCM’s 15th season, but the pandemic derailed those plans.

“We wanted to do it justice. We couldn’t do this spatially conceived piece virtually. The idea of it was conceived for us with that lobby space in mind. This is a piece that will live on and be performed around the world,” said Capoccioni.

Composer and pianist Gilbertson, a Dubuque native and founder of ChamberFest Dubuque, is BMI composer in resident with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and a professor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The “Born in the U.S.A.” concert also features music by Aaron Copeland, George Gershwin and Samuel Barber.

The season’s final concert is “American Woman” at 2 p.m. July 24 at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls. The program will feature works by women composers, including Jennifer Higdon, Libby Larsen, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Valerie Coleman and Florence Price.

The concert will be paired with a pop-up exhibit curated by UNI Gallery of Art Executive Director Darrell Taylor featuring works from the permanent collection women artists.

Season tickets are $50 for all three concerts and individual tickets are $20 for each concert, all available online at cedarvalleymusic.org or at the door.

Education and outreach are part of the CVCM mission, including an experimental string day camp at the UNI School of Music that runs concurrently with the festival. The following activities are also planned:

10:30 a.m., July 16 “For the Birds: A musical story time” for kids of all ages, Cedar Falls Public Library.

10:30 a.m. July 18, Arianna String Quartet at the Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls.

10 a.m. July 19, piano masterclass for young pianists, and at 7 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls.

7 p.m. July 19, free piano recital featuring music by Black composers, First Congregational Church, Waterloo.

2 p.m. July 21, University of Iowa Woodwind Trio Outreach, Windhaven Community, Cedar Falls.

10:30 a.m. July 23, Woodwind Quintet Outreach, Waterloo Public Library.

