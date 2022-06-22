WATCH NOW: Alternative, ancient therapy can heal, restore body, spirt and soul

CEDAR FALLS — Collette Ellison sits cross-legged on a beautiful rug surrounded by quartz crystal and metal Tibetan singing bowls in various diameters.

With a small, wooden striker in each hand, she lightly touches the rims and sides of the bowls in fluid, continuous motions to create crystal-clear, bell-like and perfectly pitched tones.

Ellison then turns to face a large gong on a wooden stand. She picks up a felt-headed mallet and strikes the large bronze plate. A deep, sonorous sound reverberates in the air, resonating throughout one’s body, right down to the toes. Moments later, she is pounding a hand-held drum in a heartbeat rhythm and softly singing.

“Every living thing vibrates. All matter and everything in nature vibrates. Our bodies respond to the vibrations that sounds make, and those vibrations have healing properties. Stress, work, just our daily lives can cause our own natural resonance to get off kilter. Sound therapy brings it back into balance,” explains Ellison, a certified sound therapist.

Using sound to impact the human body in positive ways is an ancient practice, but modern science has shown that sound has a definitive impact on our brains and bodies.

Ellison, owner of Heart Wide Open, also uses tuning forks, chimes and other instruments to perform sound “baths” or healing and meditative group and individual sessions. She has presented workshops and sessions at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Hearst Center for the Arts, Three Pines Farm, New Dawn Yoga, all in Cedar Falls, as well as Holistic Hippie Wellness Center in Jesup, and numerous other locations throughout the Cedar Valley.

“Doors keep opening for me, and it’s amazing. People are interested in finding ways to regain calm, to feel better, to bring harmony to their lives and be more in balance,” she says.

Ellison began delving into sound therapy in 2015, after experiencing a session herself. “I was overcome by a sense of joy and love. Those of us in that room barely knew each other, but you could feel it, and it was so beautiful,” she recalls. “It was very healing for me. I was sleeping better. I felt calm, like everything was in balance. I had to learn more.”

After studying courses offered through the British Academy of Sound Therapy and attending in-person training offered in Cedar Rapids, Ellison became a certified sound therapist in 2019. In 2020, she achieved level two, which adds to her credentials for vocal harmonics — including using her voice and singing as part of her therapies.

Sound can be soothing and relaxing, or energizing depending on the tones and vibrations Ellison achieves with her instruments and voice. There’s even sonic massage using a tuning fork to create vibrations to aid specific painful areas of the body, such as arthritic knees or ankles.

“Even I was a little skeptical at first, but I’ve seen and experienced what sound therapy can do, how it can help people. Sound therapy lifts the mood, slows the heart, lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, improves your mood, improves memory, encourages sleep and connects us to a higher reality. I’ve always been interested in holistic, organic and alternative methods of healing, and sound therapy brings harmony to people, helping them find peace and calm,” Ellison explains.

“At its core, it opens the mind and body to healing. Negative energy blocks your natural flow of ‘chi,’ your life force, and certain sound therapies and meditations can help release those negative feelings and encourage healing.”

Ellison, a Reiki master, sometimes combines sound therapy with Reiki, a healing technique that guides energy through the body to promote healing and reduce stress.

She also is new goods coordinator at Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, a former adjunct instructor at the University of Northern Iowa, and studied interior design and gerontology long-term care administration at UNI.

Ellison believes she has found herself through sound therapy.

“I love helping people heal. I feel like this is my journey on earth,” she said. “I feel like I’m a healing force for good.”

