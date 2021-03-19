WATCH NOW: All hands on deck to save sinking USS The Sullivans

It’s all hands on deck to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking.
On Wednesday, Kelly Sullivan was in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to lend her support at the launching of a $1 million fundraising campaign to keep the 78-year-old decommissioned ship from sinking at its dock in Buffalo’s inner harbor.
“I was 5 years old the first time I went to Buffalo with my dad, Jim, and mom, and it was a huge event when the ship was brought here. Buffalo has a special place in my heart, and I remember vividly being here. It’s also the first time I saw the Five Sullivan Brothers movie in a Buffalo theater,” recalled the granddaughter and grandniece of the five Waterloo brothers killed while serving in the Navy during World War II.
The USS The Sullivans (DD-537), a Fletcher-Class destroyer, was named in honor of the Waterloo brothers and saw action in World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War. For many years, Sullivan has attended reunions held by sailors who served on the ship and their families.
The Sullivan brothers, including Kelly Sullivan’s grandfather Albert, and George, Francis, Joseph and Madison were killed in action during World War II when their light cruiser USS Juneau was struck by a torpedo and sank in the South Pacific around Nov. 13, 1942, during the Battle of Guadalcanal. It was the greatest military loss suffered by any single American family during World War II.
A major attraction at the military park, the USS The Sullivans needs permanent repairs to its hull beneath the water line, damaged by years of severe winter weather. The vessel had been taking on water and listing to port before emergency repairs began earlier this month.
“This ship is an artifact and a big part of American history we don’t want to lose. It’s not just about my family losing five boys, but the sacrifice all veterans have made for this country,” said Kelly Sullivan, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
Originally, the ship was laid down in 1942 as the Putnam, but was renamed Sullivan. President Franklin Roosevelt then changed the name to Sullivans to honor all five brothers, who grew up on Adams Street in Waterloo. The ship was christened in 1943 by their mother, Alleta Sullivan, and it is a National Historic Landmark.
“I think so much about her and how she felt when she christened the ship, which was only two months after she found out that all five of her boys were gone. I think about the emotions she must have gone through. I felt how powerful that was when I christened the second ship in 1995,” said Kelly Sullivan. That ship is a guided missile destroyer also named for the Sullivans.
Between $75,000 and $100,000 was raised at the St. Patrick’s Day gathering, said Paul Marzello, president and chief executive officer for the Buffalo Naval Park, the largest inland naval park in the country. So far, an additional $15,000 has been donated by the public at savethesullivans.org. The fundraising effort is being led by Buffalo’s Douglas Jemal, founder and president of Douglas Development.
“It is an honor for me to be a part of the effort to preserve this ship and honor the service and sacriﬁce of the Sullivan brothers,” Jemal said.
The invitation-only fundraiser took place on the ship’s fantail. Irish bagpipers and dancers were on board, and Sea Cadets USS The Sullivans Division served as honor guard.
Kelly Sullivan said a special moment for guests was the Pledge of Allegiance led by John Long, a 94-year-old World War II veteran who served with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) “whose wife was from Iowa,” and 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout. The child was the campaign’s first donor, emptying pennies from his piggy bank. Kelly Sullivan also spoke to the crowd.
“The brothers’ motto was ‘We Stick Together,’ and that’s the motto of this ship. We stick together, and this community has taken on that same kind of spirit, knowing what that family sacrificed. Kelly articulated it beautifully for our donors,” Marzello explained.
Marzello said the USS The Sullivans was never meant to last more than 20 to 25 years with its thin steel hull. “It was made to be a fast, maneuverable ship. She’s lasted three times longer than she was made for,” and keeping her in good condition to be a floating museum piece and educational tool is a paramount concern.
Staff noticed the ship listing this winter, but a crew was unable to board because the gangway had been torn off during a storm. After those repairs, the crew went aboard and found 15,000-20,000 gallons of water had poured into the engineer’s room through a series of pin holes below the water line.
“That was alarming. It was an emergency to pump her out quickly and find out if more water was coming in and where it was coming from. It’s a nerve-wracking situation because we take very seriously the preservation of artifacts in our care,” Marzello said.
Emergency repairs to keep her afloat cost $100,000.
“A full bow-to-stern survey of the ship’s hull was conducted and an engineered plan developed for the necessary repairs. It involves applying a two-part epoxy coating to the entire hull below the waterline and the installation of a cathodic protection system that will prevent further corrosion.”
Officials estimate the total cost at $1 million. Marzello said repairs will be made with the vessel in the water at the park. “Taking the ship out of water and moving it to the nearest dry dock, which in our area the closest is Cleveland, I don’t think the ship could withstand the pressure of being hauled there by a tug. Plus the cost would be $4 or $5 million.”
The nonprofit park and museum was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year, seeing revenue from the park, gift shop and restaurant fall 87% because of closures and cancellations.
Opened in 1979, it also is home to the only Cleveland-class light cruiser left in existence, USS Little Rock; the Gato-class submarine, USS Croaker; a Vietnam-era PTF-17 boat, a UH-1 Huey helicopter and an F101 Voodoo jet, among other artifacts.
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.