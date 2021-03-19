 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: All hands on deck to save sinking USS The Sullivans
It’s all hands on deck to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking.

On Wednesday, Kelly Sullivan was in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to lend her support at the launching of a $1 million fundraising campaign to keep the 78-year-old decommissioned ship from sinking at its dock in Buffalo’s inner harbor.

sullivans listing to port .jpg

The USS The Sullivans, a Fletcher-Class destroyer, has a damaged hull and is taking on water and listing to port at permanent dock in the inland harbor the Buﬀalo and Erie County (N.Y.) Naval & Military Park. Funds are being raised for repairs on the ship named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers who were killed in action during World War II. 

“I was 5 years old the first time I went to Buffalo with my dad, Jim, and mom, and it was a huge event when the ship was brought here. Buffalo has a special place in my heart, and I remember vividly being here. It’s also the first time I saw the Five Sullivan Brothers movie in a Buffalo theater,” recalled the granddaughter and grandniece of the five Waterloo brothers killed while serving in the Navy during World War II.

The USS The Sullivans (DD-537), a Fletcher-Class destroyer, was named in honor of the Waterloo brothers and saw action in World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War. For many years, Sullivan has attended reunions held by sailors who served on the ship and their families.

The Sullivan brothers, including Kelly Sullivan’s grandfather Albert, and George, Francis, Joseph and Madison were killed in action during World War II when their light cruiser USS Juneau was struck by a torpedo and sank in the South Pacific around Nov. 13, 1942, during the Battle of Guadalcanal. It was the greatest military loss suffered by any single American family during World War II.

Five Sullivan Brothers

The five Sullivan brothers — from left, Joseph, Francis, Albert, Madison and George — before the USS Juneau left New York in 1942. The brothers from Waterloo were killed with the USS Juneau sank during World War II.

A major attraction at the military park, the USS The Sullivans needs permanent repairs to its hull beneath the water line, damaged by years of severe winter weather. The vessel had been taking on water and listing to port before emergency repairs began earlier this month.

“This ship is an artifact and a big part of American history we don’t want to lose. It’s not just about my family losing five boys, but the sacrifice all veterans have made for this country,” said Kelly Sullivan, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.

Dr. Long Kelly Douglas.jpg

Kelly Sullivan, center, with WWII veteran John Long, left, and Douglas Jemal, who is spearheading the Save The Sullivans campaign. 

Originally, the ship was laid down in 1942 as the Putnam, but was renamed Sullivan. President Franklin Roosevelt then changed the name to Sullivans to honor all five brothers, who grew up on Adams Street in Waterloo. The ship was christened in 1943 by their mother, Alleta Sullivan, and it is a National Historic Landmark.

Purple Hearts bestowed

Thomas and Alleta Sullivan are presented with Purple Hearts for each of their five perished sons.

“I think so much about her and how she felt when she christened the ship, which was only two months after she found out that all five of her boys were gone. I think about the emotions she must have gone through. I felt how powerful that was when I christened the second ship in 1995,” said Kelly Sullivan. That ship is a guided missile destroyer also named for the Sullivans.

Between $75,000 and $100,000 was raised at the St. Patrick’s Day gathering, said Paul Marzello, president and chief executive officer for the Buffalo Naval Park, the largest inland naval park in the country. So far, an additional $15,000 has been donated by the public at savethesullivans.org. The fundraising effort is being led by Buffalo’s Douglas Jemal, founder and president of Douglas Development.

“It is an honor for me to be a part of the effort to preserve this ship and honor the service and sacriﬁce of the Sullivan brothers,” Jemal said.

The invitation-only fundraiser took place on the ship’s fantail. Irish bagpipers and dancers were on board, and Sea Cadets USS The Sullivans Division served as honor guard.

Kelly Sullivan said a special moment for guests was the Pledge of Allegiance led by John Long, a 94-year-old World War II veteran who served with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) “whose wife was from Iowa,” and 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout. The child was the campaign’s first donor, emptying pennies from his piggy bank. Kelly Sullivan also spoke to the crowd.

“The brothers’ motto was ‘We Stick Together,’ and that’s the motto of this ship. We stick together, and this community has taken on that same kind of spirit, knowing what that family sacrificed. Kelly articulated it beautifully for our donors,” Marzello explained.

Marzello said the USS The Sullivans was never meant to last more than 20 to 25 years with its thin steel hull. “It was made to be a fast, maneuverable ship. She’s lasted three times longer than she was made for,” and keeping her in good condition to be a floating museum piece and educational tool is a paramount concern.

Staff noticed the ship listing this winter, but a crew was unable to board because the gangway had been torn off during a storm. After those repairs, the crew went aboard and found 15,000-20,000 gallons of water had poured into the engineer’s room through a series of pin holes below the water line.

“That was alarming. It was an emergency to pump her out quickly and find out if more water was coming in and where it was coming from. It’s a nerve-wracking situation because we take very seriously the preservation of artifacts in our care,” Marzello said.

Emergency repairs to keep her afloat cost $100,000.

“A full bow-to-stern survey of the ship’s hull was conducted and an engineered plan developed for the necessary repairs. It involves applying a two-part epoxy coating to the entire hull below the waterline and the installation of a cathodic protection system that will prevent further corrosion.”

Officials estimate the total cost at $1 million. Marzello said repairs will be made with the vessel in the water at the park. “Taking the ship out of water and moving it to the nearest dry dock, which in our area the closest is Cleveland, I don’t think the ship could withstand the pressure of being hauled there by a tug. Plus the cost would be $4 or $5 million.”

The nonprofit park and museum was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year, seeing revenue from the park, gift shop and restaurant fall 87% because of closures and cancellations.

Opened in 1979, it also is home to the only Cleveland-class light cruiser left in existence, USS Little Rock; the Gato-class submarine, USS Croaker; a Vietnam-era PTF-17 boat, a UH-1 Huey helicopter and an F101 Voodoo jet, among other artifacts.

Download PDF U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
Download PDF U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
Download PDF U.S. Navy battle report

How to make donations

Donations to save the USS The Sullivans can be made at savethesullivans.org.

Visitors to Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and Grout Museum in Waterloo can make cash donations in a donation box next to the USS Juneau exhibit. The museum will share those funds with the Save The Sullivans campaign until the end of June.

The USS Juneau exhibit includes video of the shipwreck of the USS Juneau, discovered by the RV Petrel on St. Patrick’s Day 2018 and a floor mat from the USS Juneau. The USS Juneau exhibit was made possible by a generous gift from the Van G. Miller Family Foundation.

Explore more on the Sullivan brothers

Waterloo's Sullivan brothers, George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on the condition they be allowed to serve together. They served together aboard the USS Juneau, and all went down with the ship after it was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine.

The five brothers’ deaths are believed to be the greatest combat-related loss of life by one family at one time in U.S. military history. The Juneau and the Sullivans earned four battle stars for engagements in which they were involved.

Visit www.wcfcourier.com for an online gallery featuring:

  • Declassified U.S. Navy documents, including the official battle report of the sinking of the USS Juneau, the official survivor report and more.
  • Archived historic Courier news articles and front pages about the Sullivan family.
  • Additional historic photos.
Tags

