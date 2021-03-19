WATCH NOW: All hands on deck to save sinking USS The Sullivans

A major attraction at the military park, the USS The Sullivans needs permanent repairs to its hull beneath the water line, damaged by years of severe winter weather. The vessel had been taking on water and listing to port before emergency repairs began earlier this month.

“This ship is an artifact and a big part of American history we don’t want to lose. It’s not just about my family losing five boys, but the sacrifice all veterans have made for this country,” said Kelly Sullivan, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.

Originally, the ship was laid down in 1942 as the Putnam, but was renamed Sullivan. President Franklin Roosevelt then changed the name to Sullivans to honor all five brothers, who grew up on Adams Street in Waterloo. The ship was christened in 1943 by their mother, Alleta Sullivan, and it is a National Historic Landmark.

“I think so much about her and how she felt when she christened the ship, which was only two months after she found out that all five of her boys were gone. I think about the emotions she must have gone through. I felt how powerful that was when I christened the second ship in 1995,” said Kelly Sullivan. That ship is a guided missile destroyer also named for the Sullivans.