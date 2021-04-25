WATCH NOW: After surprise find, Cedar Falls city worker tracks century-old tombstone to Ojibwa reserve in Canada

CEDAR FALLS — When the city sends a crew to clean up a property littered with junk, workers don’t expect to find much worth reclaiming.
That makes Greg Rekward’s efforts to trace the origins of a startling discovery more than a year ago outside of one house all the more remarkable.
Rekward, Cedar Falls’ code enforcement officer, was with a crew cleaning up the yard of what he said was a hoarder’s house Oct. 31, 2019.
“We filled almost a garbage truck at this place,” he said, recounting the day months later.
Cleaning up properties is a step the city takes four to six times per year after going through the courts. If the owner of a parcel deemed a nuisance doesn’t work with code enforcement, a court order to abate the problem is obtained.
As the cleanup crew sifted through items and hauled them to the truck, people started calling Rekward over. He saw the looks on their faces while walking across the yard.
“What’d you do? See a ghost?” he recalled asking them. Their response was “Well, kind of.”
The workers showed him the white stone grave marker they had dug out from the surrounding detritus. “Of all days to find a tombstone, we found it on Halloween,” said Rekward.
A simple marble slab, the stone appeared to be in good condition. It had an engraving of an open book under an arch at the top. On its pages were the words “Asleep in Jesus.”
A name, a Bible verse and other information were clearly etched onto its surface. It read “In loving memory of Joseph Goodwin” and listed his age as 15 at death. But the lack of weathering didn’t indicate Goodwin had lived anytime recently.
The tombstone said he died Nov. 9, 1898 – more than 122 years ago.
A crew member asked Rekward if they should throw away the slab. The property owner wasn’t likely to be of any help in explaining where it came from since repeated efforts to contact that person had been unsuccessful.
But the code enforcement officer decided the marker’s fate should be different than the pile of refuse they were hauling away that day. It represented the life of a person who died at a young age and – if possible – should be returned to the spot where he was buried, Rekward believed.
“So, I had the police do a property case as soon as I found it that night.”
In the meantime, he hoped to find the resting place of Joseph Goodwin with a little research.
“It was out of respect and honor. It’s taking care of your neighbors,” said Rekward.
He couldn’t know then the lengths that would be necessary to track down the tombstone’s origins or how far it would have to travel to reach its destination.
Distant beginnings
Rekward started searching online, Googling Goodwin’s name, age and year of death. He came up with a number of hits and quickly narrowed his inquiry to a Joseph Goodwin who died in the Canadian province of Ontario. “This was the only one that was 1898,” he said, although the death date wasn’t right.
Rekward made contact with a police department in Ontario, but couldn’t convince anyone he spoke with that a tombstone in Cedar Falls, Iowa, had any connection to their province.
“I think I posted it on Facebook and my friend saw it and he told his friend,” said Rekward.
His friend, Tom Wagner of Waterloo, does genealogy research. However, he didn’t have access to a database for international research.
So Wagner contacted Alan Cable, someone who was able to do that research. Through Cable’s efforts, documents were found that correlated the name and death date to what was engraved on the tombstone. The evidence Rekward returned to Canadian officials with overcame their skepticism and connected the stone to a particular place.
The record of deaths Cable unearthed indicate Joseph Goodwin had consumption, more commonly known today as pulmonary tuberculosis. He died after “the bursting of a blood vessel,” according to the document.
Goodwin was born at Cat Lake in northwestern Ontario, the death record said, where an Ojibwa First Nation reserve is located. It said his residence was the Lac Seul Mission and his religious denomination was the Church of England.
An Anglican mission church was located on the Lac Seul First Nation reserve about 70 miles south of his birthplace. He may have been buried in its graveyard.
“Some of those graves go back to the 1800s and that’s where we think it originated from,” said Clifford Bull, the Lac Seul First Nation chief.
The Ojibwa band’s 104-square-mile reserve is about a 13-hour drive – nearly 700 miles – north of Cedar Falls. It’s 200 miles northeast of International Falls, Minn.
Stretching from the north shore of Lost Lake to the southeast shore of Lac Seul Lake, the reserve had about 860 residents at three settlements five years ago, according to information on its website. The band had a total registered population of 3,372.
It is part of a sparsely populated region filled with lakes, rivers and forests. The largest town near the reserve is Sioux Lookout, which has a population of 5,600. Frenchman’s Head, one of the Lac Seul settlements, is about 25 miles from the town while the other two settlements, Kejick Bay and Whitefish Bay, are each about 40 miles away.
Bull doesn’t know how the tombstone of a tribal forebear traveled so far from the reserve, although he has a theory that relates to long and unresolved grievances with the Canadian and provincial governments.
Dam floods land
Thirty years after Goodwin’s death, the Lake of the Woods Control Board unveiled a plan to construct a dam at Ear Falls on the English River. Located at the west end of Lac Seul Lake, this would enable water storage for hydroelectric power generation.
However, it also threatened to flood some of the Lac Seul First Nation reserve, established in an 1873 treaty with Canada. Nonetheless, dam operations began in May 1929.
“When the dam was created, the land was never surrendered and the flooding was illegal,” said Bull.
Historical information from the band explained that the control board, with two members each representing Canada and Ontario, never acquired rights to the reserve land. The Department of Indian Affairs approved the flooding without the consent of Lac Seul officials.
An account from the band suggests the water levels weren’t a major problem when the dam first began operating. After Canadian authorities told Lac Seul representatives in 1933 that those levels wouldn’t increase by more than a foot, the lake rose much higher during the next four years. By 1938, 17 square miles of the First Nation’s land were under water.
A number of buildings on the reserve, including the Anglican church and the Hudson’s Bay trading post, were rebuilt at a higher elevation to get them out of the path of flooding.
“Lac Seul Lake was totally flooded, around 13 feet of water,” said Bull. He noted that “we lost 80 homes,” wild rice fields disappeared and “a lot of graves went underwater. ... The flood desecrated the land.”
With the lake serving as a reservoir, water levels fluctuate throughout the year. And that unearths painful reminders of what happened more than 90 years ago.
“What we have is erosion here,” said Bull. “In the springtime, the water recedes and you’re able to walk on the beach. And sometimes, you’re able to find skeletal remains.” Those are then reburied on higher ground.
Bull suggested that a tombstone like Goodwin’s could have been similarly displaced due to the flooding and then emerged as the water receded.
“What possibly could have happened is someone was driving along one day and said, ‘Hey, here’s this tombstone, let’s take it,’” he theorized. If those who took it were from the United States, that could be how the tombstone made its way to a place like Cedar Falls.
Still in court
The effort to resolve the dispute over the government’s taking of the Lac Seul land is still ongoing, although it hasn’t been continuously active during the decades since the dam was first built.
In 1943, Canada paid Lac Seul First Nation $50,263 in compensation for the flooding, information from the band indicates. But concerns over the adequacy of that amount were raised by a chief in the 1970s, and the band embarked on multiple years of research and then a claims process.
Claims were filed in 1991 in federal court and Ontario Superior Court against Canada and the province. According to the band, negotiations began with Canada in 1995 and continued for 13 years without resolution.
Lac Seul restarted the claims process in federal court against Canada, which led to a $30 million compensation award in 2017. The court ruled that the Canadian government had breached its fiduciary duties to the band under the nearly 150-year-old treaty and other laws. However, the Lac Seul band, which had sought more than $500 million, wanted a new trial.
“It destroyed our community and then we took the government to court for flooding our lands,” said Bull. “We’re still in court today.”
Media reports said the Supreme Court of Canada heard the First Nation’s appeal of the compensation award Dec. 8. Bull expected to hear a decision from the court by this summer.
Ontario Power Generation, the company that now operates the dam, wanted to build a second hydroelectric power plant at Ear Falls nearly two decades ago. But Lac Seul’s then-chief and council filed an injunction in the courts to bring the company to the table and make an agreement with the band. That allowed construction to get underway in 2006.
Since the dam began operations in 2009, Lac Seul First Nation has “a 25% revenue sharing agreement with the power company,” said Bull. The 12.5 megawatt generating unit brings profits of $400,000-$500,000 annually to the band.
Long journey
The tombstone started its journey to Ontario at the end of February 2020. But days later, it was held up by paperwork at the Canadian border.
“It was stuck at the border for a very long time,” said Bull. Finally, in late fall it continued the rest of the way to the town of Hudson, just south of the Lac Seul reserve. The First Nation band operates the Lac Seul Training Centre of Excellence, which provides certified training programs and workshops in the town of about 500 people.
“Someone put it in our training center,” said Bull. “It was sitting in a closet in the training center for a few more weeks.”
He learned of its arrival after being elected chief of the First Nation band in early November. On Dec. 9, he drove his pickup over to Hudson to get the tombstone. While band officials are aware of people who share the name of the long-deceased 15-year-old, Bull said they didn’t know the exact relation because “the family tree on the Goodwin family didn’t go that far back.”
Still, Bull took the grave marker to Frenchman’s Head, about five miles from Hudson, and brought it to the home of 67-year-old Simon Goodwin, who has long ties to the area. He worked at a saw mill in Hudson for 35 years and for the Lac Seul band another 10 years. He is now retired but still doing some work for the band as a security guard with the Lac Seul police.
He first heard about Joseph Goodwin in 2019 from the previous Lac Seul chief. He had been waiting a long time to receive the tombstone memorializing the boy.
“I don’t really know who he is,” Goodwin confessed when reached by phone in late December. “He’s probably a distant relative of mine.”
And, he added, “I don’t know how the hell (the tombstone) got down there. ... I’m glad that it’s returned and can be put back in its resting place.”
Goodwin doesn’t know exactly where that should be, but plans to figure it out.
“There were Goodwins on the north shore” of Lac Seul Lake, he said. Over the years, they have “migrated all over northern Ontario.”
When the tombstone arrived in the middle of winter, he noted, “there was no way of taking it up to the north shore” across the lake. He expected to travel there by boat this summer.
“We’ll probably have to find a place to put it and do a little ceremony,” said Goodwin.