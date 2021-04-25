WATCH NOW: After surprise find, Cedar Falls city worker tracks century-old tombstone to Ojibwa reserve in Canada

Since the dam began operations in 2009, Lac Seul First Nation has “a 25% revenue sharing agreement with the power company,” said Bull. The 12.5 megawatt generating unit brings profits of $400,000-$500,000 annually to the band.

Long journey

The tombstone started its journey to Ontario at the end of February 2020. But days later, it was held up by paperwork at the Canadian border.

“It was stuck at the border for a very long time,” said Bull. Finally, in late fall it continued the rest of the way to the town of Hudson, just south of the Lac Seul reserve. The First Nation band operates the Lac Seul Training Centre of Excellence, which provides certified training programs and workshops in the town of about 500 people.

“Someone put it in our training center,” said Bull. “It was sitting in a closet in the training center for a few more weeks.”

He learned of its arrival after being elected chief of the First Nation band in early November. On Dec. 9, he drove his pickup over to Hudson to get the tombstone. While band officials are aware of people who share the name of the long-deceased 15-year-old, Bull said they didn’t know the exact relation because “the family tree on the Goodwin family didn’t go that far back.”