WATCH NOW: After four decades, Waterloo Rowing Club still drawing people to Cedar River

WATERLOO — A running friend urged Juanita Eliasen to come to the Waterloo Boathouse five years ago and give rowing a try.
She did, and soon was hooked – for several reasons.
“Just the fitness aspect and being outdoors, the nature aspect that we get to enjoy,” she said.
After being sidelined from playing Ultimate Frisbee eight years ago due to a foot injury, John Weihs “became a big fan” of rowing for the “low impact, full body strength and cardio exercise” it provides. The friendships cemented over the years while lugging shells down to the river and gliding across the water have been important, too.
Both are members of the Waterloo Rowing Club, regularly participating with crews on the Cedar River and in competitions across Iowa and the region.
Based at the boathouse along the water’s edge in Cedar River-Exchange Park, the club is preparing to celebrate it’s 40th anniversary Aug. 28 – a year after the fact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members are also planning to hold a learn to row event Saturday, which is open to the public.
The club, which has about 20 members from ages 18 to 69, began in 1980. Member Paul Rottinghaus noted that it got started through the city of Waterloo’s recreation commission. It was initially based at the Recreation and Arts Center – now called the Waterloo Center for the Arts, which is downstream from the boathouse on the south bank of the river.
“Dean Myhr (the city’s recreation director at that time) had this vision that we had this beautiful river with no other activity other than power boats,” said Rottinghaus. A report in a summer 1980 issue of The Oarsman magazine explains that in October 1979 Myhr and another commission official visited the University of Iowa’s recently established rowing program to determine if the sport should be brought to Waterloo.
The officials agreed that it should, and Myhr soon ordered rowing shells. “He bought two four-person Pococks,” said Rottinghaus, referring to the brand of boat. Those got dubbed Waterloo Won and Waterloo Too.
Very quickly, the commission organized a competition for its new program. On May 3, 1980, the first Waterloo Open Regatta was held and became an annual event for a number of years. Teams from the University of Iowa, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., Chicago, and Kansas City, Mo., participated.
According to a club chronology, both the Waterloo Rowing Club and a group of supporters of the sport, Friends of Rowing, started in that first year. The recreation commission also hired Rachelle Luft to coach the rowers in those first years.
During the same time period, Rottinghaus was getting his own introduction to rowing. His brother-in-law had “a single (-person boat) that he took up to Lake George, N.Y., and I was up there visiting. I thought it looked really cool.
“The Waterloo Rowing Club had just started,” Rottinghaus noted, so he became a member. “I liked being on the water. Just one of the water sports I loved.”
As interest in the sport grew, the program moved to the site of the current boathouse. At that time, the building was named the Tuffy-Smith Shelter. Before long, it was being exclusively used by the club to store and launch its boats.
By the early 1990s, the club had “close to 80-90 members,” said Rottinghaus. That was helped by a University of Northern Iowa rowing group that started in 1986, according to the club’s chronology. It was associated with the Waterloo club and based out of the boathouse, but is no longer active.
During record flooding in 2008, the original boathouse was destroyed and nearly all of the club’s boats were lost or damaged beyond repair. One boat was repaired and several others were acquired as the city prepared to build a new boathouse at the same location.
“We actually continued rowing after the flood of ‘08,” said Rottinghaus, before the new building was completed. The boats were stored in a semi trailer.
The two-story boathouse, completed in 2010, has storage space for boats on the first floor and event space for the city rentals on the second floor. The Waterloo Rowing Club has an automatically renewing five-year lease with the city for the first floor space.