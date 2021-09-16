WATCH NOW: African American Cultural Center hopes to be beacon for community

Though neither he nor the event are affiliated with the center, Williams said he is having it there to help grow exposure for it.

“I’d like to see this place grow,” Williams said. “We’re hoping the community will jump in here and say, ‘Well, maybe we can do something down there.’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s welcome news to the center’s board.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s going on, because they’re still living off past narratives,” Wilder said.

For starters, the board has taken “museum” out of the title for a few reasons, including that there’s a similarly named museum in Cedar Rapids, and that they don’t have nearly as many artifacts as, say, the Grout Museum District down the street.

But they’re also refocusing on themselves as more of a community gathering space, while still showcasing the boxcar’s history. Black residents brought in as railroad strikebreakers were forced to live in boxcars just like that one over 100 years ago, confined to a small area of Waterloo known as the African American Triangle.