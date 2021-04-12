WATCH NOW: 'A Waterloo Experience' is theme for RAGBRAI overnight stay July 28

WATERLOO – When RAGBRAI riders arrive on July 28 they will enjoy “A Waterloo Experience.”
The theme speaks to the experience riders can expect staying overnight in Waterloo, as well as a reference to the artist Prince. A Prince tribute band, “The Purple Experience” will headline the evening’s entertainment at Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. Local bands will perform in the afternoon.
“The theme highlights what we are excited to showcase to RAGBRAI riders and the community, a true Waterloo Experience,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
“In the 11 years since riders came to stay with us, we’ve added some amazing and interesting entertainment and plaza spaces to downtown Waterloo, with new businesses and community attractions."
RiverLoop Amphitheatre also will be the scene for more local music and entertainment, beginning in the afternoon.
“One of the benefits of hosting the festival downtown is there is already so much existing infrastructure. We’re able to connect two stages within that footprint. It’s very manageable for people to bounce back and forth from one stage to the other,” Hall said.
Organizers are working with city and state officials, local businesses and public health and safety officials, as well as the community to execute the RAGBRAI host event.
The Sportsplex, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Phelps Youth Pavilion, Mark’s Park and Splash Pad, and other entities are being incorporated into planning, as well as local restaurants.
“We won’t have as many food vendors to drive folks to our restaurants. Coming off COVID in 2020, this could be a really good boost for some of our local restaurants, as well as retailers,” Hall said, noting that shuttle services will provide transportation to Lost Island Waterpark and Crossroads Center area.
Riders will stay overnight at Exchange Park, Waterworks Park near Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, Sans Souci and other green spaces in the community. RV parking is also being squared away, Hall explained.
He hopes the overnight stay will encourage riders and visitors to return to experience Waterloo year-round.
“RAGBRAI is a great Iowa tradition that we look forward to welcoming back to Waterloo. This annual ride presents Waterloo with an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress since last hosting in 2010,” Hall explained. “We are excited to help rally our community after the pandemic as we all strive to highlight Waterloo as a great experience for riders from across the state, nation and globe.”
It is estimated that the economic impact of the RAGBRAI overnight stops is approximately $3 million per day, according to a University of Iowa study.
Announcements about Waterloo’s overnight RAGBRAI stop will be updated regularly at experiencewaterloo.com.
For information about the RAGBRAI route, go to www.ragbrai.com.