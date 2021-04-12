 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: 'A Waterloo Experience' is theme for RAGBRAI overnight stay July 28
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: 'A Waterloo Experience' is theme for RAGBRAI overnight stay July 28

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – When RAGBRAI riders arrive on July 28 they will enjoy “A Waterloo Experience.”

The theme speaks to the experience riders can expect staying overnight in Waterloo, as well as a reference to the artist Prince. A Prince tribute band, “The Purple Experience” will headline the evening’s entertainment at Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. Local bands will perform in the afternoon.

“The theme highlights what we are excited to showcase to RAGBRAI riders and the community, a true Waterloo Experience,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.

“In the 11 years since riders came to stay with us, we’ve added some amazing and interesting entertainment and plaza spaces to downtown Waterloo, with new businesses and community attractions."

RiverLoop Amphitheatre also will be the scene for more local music and entertainment, beginning in the afternoon.

“One of the benefits of hosting the festival downtown is there is already so much existing infrastructure. We’re able to connect two stages within that footprint. It’s very manageable for people to bounce back and forth from one stage to the other,” Hall said.

Tavis Hall.jpg

Tavis Hall 

Organizers are working with city and state officials, local businesses and public health and safety officials, as well as the community to execute the RAGBRAI host event.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Courier launches April digital subscription special

The Sportsplex, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Phelps Youth Pavilion, Mark’s Park and Splash Pad, and other entities are being incorporated into planning, as well as local restaurants.

“We won’t have as many food vendors to drive folks to our restaurants. Coming off COVID in 2020, this could be a really good boost for some of our local restaurants, as well as retailers,” Hall said, noting that shuttle services will provide transportation to Lost Island Waterpark and Crossroads Center area.

Riders will stay overnight at Exchange Park, Waterworks Park near Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, Sans Souci and other green spaces in the community. RV parking is also being squared away, Hall explained.

He hopes the overnight stay will encourage riders and visitors to return to experience Waterloo year-round.

“RAGBRAI is a great Iowa tradition that we look forward to welcoming back to Waterloo. This annual ride presents Waterloo with an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress since last hosting in 2010,” Hall explained. “We are excited to help rally our community after the pandemic as we all strive to highlight Waterloo as a great experience for riders from across the state, nation and globe.”

It is estimated that the economic impact of the RAGBRAI overnight stops is approximately $3 million per day, according to a University of Iowa study.

Announcements about Waterloo’s overnight RAGBRAI stop will be updated regularly at experiencewaterloo.com.

For information about the RAGBRAI route, go to www.ragbrai.com.

April Digital Editor's Sale

PHOTOS: John Deere partners with Habitat for Humanity

1 of 5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls for peace and calm after MN shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News