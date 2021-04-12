WATCH NOW: 'A Waterloo Experience' is theme for RAGBRAI overnight stay July 28

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sportsplex, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Phelps Youth Pavilion, Mark’s Park and Splash Pad, and other entities are being incorporated into planning, as well as local restaurants.

“We won’t have as many food vendors to drive folks to our restaurants. Coming off COVID in 2020, this could be a really good boost for some of our local restaurants, as well as retailers,” Hall said, noting that shuttle services will provide transportation to Lost Island Waterpark and Crossroads Center area.

Riders will stay overnight at Exchange Park, Waterworks Park near Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, Sans Souci and other green spaces in the community. RV parking is also being squared away, Hall explained.

He hopes the overnight stay will encourage riders and visitors to return to experience Waterloo year-round.

“RAGBRAI is a great Iowa tradition that we look forward to welcoming back to Waterloo. This annual ride presents Waterloo with an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress since last hosting in 2010,” Hall explained. “We are excited to help rally our community after the pandemic as we all strive to highlight Waterloo as a great experience for riders from across the state, nation and globe.”