WATCH NOW: A different drummer: Wartburg College professor builds taiko drums on sabbatical

“The students were allowed to come in and taught to play authentic taiko drums,” Hancock recalled. When it was learned that the ensemble’s percussionists would be performing Japanese pieces on their own version of taiko-like drums, they were invited to use real taiko drums in the concert.

When Hancock took a sabbatical last semester, he was “champing at the bit to get started making taiko drums,” but was sidelined by shoulder surgery. While undergoing rehabilitation, he began learning the drum-making process in his garage using three antique whiskey barrels and two nail kegs as bases. The whiskey barrels had been used for animal feed by a farmer near Sumner. As the weather turned colder, he moved construction to the instrument repair room at Wartburg.

Hancock power-sanded the wood barrels and kegs, then used three coats of Bondo automotive filler for a smooth finish before priming and spray-painting the drum bases. Drum heads are made from cowhide ordered from a tanner in specific sizes. “They come hard, like dog rawhide treats. They have to be soaked in water for three days to become pliable enough for me to stretch them over the drums.”