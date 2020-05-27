WATCH NOW: 595 new coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths; huge spike in Buena Vista Co.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- State health officials reported 595 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths from COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't recorded that high of a daily case count since May 7, when there were 655 cases.

More than 400 of Wednesday's new cases were from Buena Vista County alone, which now has 675 cases and an infection rate of 3.4% by population, the highest rate in the state.

When asked if the large jump in Buena Vista County's numbers was due to an outbreak at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Storm Lake, Gov. Kim Reynolds said it didn't yet qualify as an outbreak, which the state defines in workplaces as 10% or more of the workforce.

She was pressed by reporters Wednesday on why IDPH did not include workplace outbreaks on the state's website, which only lists long-term care facility outbreaks.

At first, Reynolds defended not including the information, saying employees themselves were alerted if they were in contact with others who had tested positive, and that was sufficient.