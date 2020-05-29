WATCH NOW: 520 coronavirus deaths, 19,000+ cases in Iowa Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- State health officials recorded 290 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths as of 10 a.m. Friday, days before new categories of businesses such as outdoor performance venues and sports gatherings were allowed to reopen with restrictions.

"Iowans are gradually getting back to life and business as usual," Gov. Kim Reynolds said, announcing she would cease her daily briefings on weekdays in favor of a twice-per-week briefing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the State Capitol building in Des Moines, where the legislature is set to resume next week.

"Like you, I'm eager to get things back to normal, but I'm committed to a measured approach, taking personal responsibility," she said. "We will continue to get through this together."

Iowa remained at 12th in the nation on Friday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained at 20th in the nation in deaths per capita.

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 19,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.6% of the state’s population, of which 10,570 have recovered.