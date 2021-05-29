WATCH NOW: 4th Street Cruise comes roaring back through Waterloo

Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
Classic cars stream through downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
Spectators watch as classic cars stream through downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
A boy waves an American flag in the bed of a classic Ford Ranger through downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
A recreation of the famous orange Dodge Charger "General Lee" rolls through downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
A dog wears shades while riding in its owner's convertible through downtown Waterloo Saturday during the 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise.
Hundreds of classic cars rolled through downtown Waterloo on Saturday for the first time in two years.
Cancelled one year ago due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual 105.7 KOKZ Fourth Street Cruise came roaring back for its 39th year.
Cedar Valley motorists got out their polish rags and kicked the tires on their pride and joys to show off to the large crowd of car enthusiasts.
39th Annual Fourth Street Cruise in downtown Waterloo.
Chris Zoeller
Spectators packed the sidewalks, filled up restaurants and lined up at food trucks on a clear, sunny afternoon for the summer's unofficial kick-off event.
Cars, trucks and even tractors of all shapes and sizes streamed down the road. New classics, old muscle cars and famous recreations, such as the orange Dodge Charger "General Lee" and the Blues Brothers "Bluesmobile" entertained the crowd for hours.
Families and pets inside the cars, some in costumes, waved to the crowd or just waved American flags, while others revved their engines to cheering onlookers.
Also returning this year was the
Shine & Show on the National Cattle Congress Fairgrounds on Friday, where people were able to see the variety of cars up, close and personal.
Photos: The 39th annual Fourth Street Cruise in Waterloo
