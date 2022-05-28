WATCH NOW: 40th annual cruise makes for a classic convoy

WATERLOO — A hint of rain couldn't deter the annual 4th Street Cruise from kicking off the summer season on Saturday.

Hundreds of classic cars rolled through Waterloo for the "40th on 4th Street Cruise," ranging from muscle cars, hot rods, coupes, convertibles, roadsters to newer makes and models.

Car enthusiasts watched as Cedar Valley motorists looped through downtown in both lanes as they revved their engines and showed off their prized rides.

Spectators packed the sidewalks, filled up restaurants and lined up at food trucks as the sun eventually peeked through the clouds for a more favorable affair.

As usual, the annual Shine & Show on the National Cattle Congress Fairgrounds kicked off the weekend on Friday, where people were able to see the variety of cars up, close and personal.

