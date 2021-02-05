WATCH NOW: 40+ dogs rescued in midst of blizzard from rural Iowa property

MARENGO – More than 40 dogs were rescued Thursday from dire conditions in rural Iowa in the midst of the blizzard.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa Emergency Response team was dispatched to Marengo for a 90-mile drive from Des Moines as blizzard conditions blew into the state.
As the snow and wind picked up, the team rescued dozens of dogs found confined in pens. The only shelters available were two run-down buildings and a camper with most of the floor missing. Junk littered the buildings, and there were feces everywhere. The dogs were wet and cold, and some were shaking, said Stephanie Filer, ARL of Iowa director of development and communications, in a press release.
Blowing snow and slick roads made travel treacherous. At one point, one of the four vehicles in their caravan slid off the road and had to be towed back onto the road, but the team continued on. With negative double-digit temperatures on the way, they knew it was a short window to rescue the dogs.
The dogs were fearful of their rescuers. It took multiple people to get each one safely into crates. By the time the dogs were crated and in the vehicles, the drifts were deep enough that one vehicle got stuck. The team dug it out and the caravan began the return trip to Des Moines. Snow and multiple accidents made many roads impassable. What should have been a 1.5-hour trip took more than four hours.
At the Des Moines ARL shelter, the Miracle Medical Team examined, vaccinated and treated the dogs. One dog showed signs of respiratory distress, while most of the dogs were sneezing with runny noses and had matted fur, rotten teeth and fleas. All of the dogs need to be spayed or neutered, and veterinarians are still running tests for such diseases as heartworm.
The dogs face a long road to recovery, both for medical reasons and behavioral issues, including undersocialization.
Donations are being accepted at www.arl-iowa.org or by calling Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc. by phone, call (515) 473-9107.