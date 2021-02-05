WATCH NOW: 40+ dogs rescued in midst of blizzard from rural Iowa property

MARENGO – More than 40 dogs were rescued Thursday from dire conditions in rural Iowa in the midst of the blizzard.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa Emergency Response team was dispatched to Marengo for a 90-mile drive from Des Moines as blizzard conditions blew into the state.

As the snow and wind picked up, the team rescued dozens of dogs found confined in pens. The only shelters available were two run-down buildings and a camper with most of the floor missing. Junk littered the buildings, and there were feces everywhere. The dogs were wet and cold, and some were shaking, said Stephanie Filer, ARL of Iowa director of development and communications, in a press release.

Blowing snow and slick roads made travel treacherous. At one point, one of the four vehicles in their caravan slid off the road and had to be towed back onto the road, but the team continued on. With negative double-digit temperatures on the way, they knew it was a short window to rescue the dogs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}