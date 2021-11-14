WATCH NOW: 33rd annual Festival of Trees is Nov. 17-21 with tree gallery, virtual events

Olsson titled the painting “Heading Home.” She was asked to depict the festival’s theme, “Comfort and Joy,” and decided to relate it to nature for the 33rd annual festival which runs Wednesday through next Sunday. The event is presented by Friends of MercyOne.

“What could be more comforting than going home, whether from a long afternoon of sledding or coming back to the family home for the holidays,” said the Waterloo artist. Her painting will be displayed in the Gallery of Trees at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, located on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Bids will be accepted at an online silent auction at www.Mercyone.org/festivaloftrees.

More than a dozen lavishly decorated Christmas trees and wreaths will be displayed in the Gallery of Trees this year, said Diane Jorgensen, fund development and special events coordinator for MercyOne.

Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Sunday.

This year’s festival once again has been scaled down because of COVID. “We were planning events for the festival when concerns about the delta variant were first happening. MercyOne has been very conservative about public gatherings,” Jorgensen explained.

The wine tree returns to the Gallery of Trees, and UNI School of Music students will be playing piano during viewing hours.

Several virtual holiday DIY events will take place. On Wednesday, HoliDIY Craft Night online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. will feature Hatchling and Hens demonstrating how to decorate a mug. Participants will select from four designs to personalize two seasonal etched glass mugs. Supplies will be packaged for pick-up prior to the event. Cost is $35 for two mugs. Participants are limited to the first 50 registered. Bar Winslow also is offering holiday inspired “Drinks To Go” for an additional cost.

Jodie Victoria will lead a step-by-step “Art in the Trees” painting event from the Gallery of Trees. Participants can follow her online from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in painting a whimsical winter landscape. Supplies will be available before the event, limited to the first 50 reservations. Cost is $45.

The Teddy Bear Tea At Home is Saturday. Cost is $12 for one kit, limited to the first 100 reservations. The kit includes a teddy bear, tea for brewing, provided by the Tea Cellar, a cookie, activities and a virtual link to a video of Santa and Mrs. Claus reading a holiday story, and their welcoming a ventriloquist who will entertain children.

From Nov. 17-19, participants can make a “Comfort-able and Joy Pillow” in partnership with Lotus + Lou. For $40, participants receive a pillow, iron-on decal and link for the tutorial to complete the project. It is limited to the first 50 reservations.

To register for these online activities, go to MercyOne.org/festivaloftrees.

This year funds raised will be used for a new 5,500-square-foot addition to the MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza for women’s care. More than $1.8 million has been raised by Friends of MercyOne during the 33-year-history of Festival of Trees, which has been used to help fund renovations, medical equipment and new and improved services.

