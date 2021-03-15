WATCH NOW: 3-4 inches of snow interrupts springlike weather in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Those lulled into thinking an early spring awaited Northeast Iowa were rudely awakened Monday morning — though the storm brought less snow than predicted.
Waterloo received around 3.3 inches of wet, heavy snow before the precipitation tapered off around noon Monday. That was less than the 5 to 7 inches of snow predicted earlier.
“The hardest thing with (predicting) this system was dry air to the northeast,” said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. .”So I think that hampered the snow totals we were expecting.”
The mid-March storm nonetheless forced the University of Northern Iowa to cancel classes or switch to remote instruction. Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo also canceled many classes. Jesup Community Schools also closed for the day.
Monday was the first day of spring break for Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools.
The Test Iowa drive-through COVID-19 testing site closed at noon Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health noted those with appointment times Monday afternoon could come when the site reopens and do not have to make another appointment.
Some day care centers in Waterloo and Cedar Falls closed for the day, as did Operation Threshold, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
The snow isn’t likely to stick around for long. Temperatures are forecast to be above freezing the rest of the week.
Another round of rain or snow could come Wednesday into Thursday, but it won’t amount to much, Ansorge said.
“We tend to see these spring storms, where you get a mix of rain and snow; they’re very common in March,” Ansorge said.