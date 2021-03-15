WATCH NOW: 3-4 inches of snow interrupts springlike weather in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- Those .lulled into thinking an early spring awaited Northeast Iowa were rudely awakened Monday morning -- though with not as much snow as was originally predicted.
A winter storm warning was in effect for Monday until 4 p.m. for much of northeast Iowa, including Black Hawk and Bremer counties, according to the National Weather Service's Des Moines bureau.
Around 3 to 4 inches of snow was expected to fall over Waterloo and the surrounding Cedar Valley, tapering off Monday afternoon, according to Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the NWS.
That was less than the 5 to 7 inches of snow predicted earlier, and a result of drier air limiting rain and snow Sunday night over the area.
"The hardest thing with (predicting) this system was dry air to the northeast," Ansorge said. "So I think that hampered the snow totals we were expecting."
The mid-March storm nonetheless canceled or forced remote classes at the University of Northern Iowa, and canceled classes at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo until 5 p.m. Jesup Community Schools were also closed for the day.
Monday was the first day of spring break for Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools.
The Test Iowa drive-through COVID-19 testing site closed at noon Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health noted those with appointment times Monday afternoon could come when the site reopened and did not have to make another appointment.
Some daycares in Waterloo and Cedar Falls closed for the day, as did Operation Threshold, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
A snow ordinance or emergency was in effect in Hudson and Oelwein starting at 9 a.m. Monday, meaning no street parking was allowed in those cities until snow plowing was completed.
But the snow isn't likely to stick around for long, Ansorge said, noting temperatures were predicted to be above freezing the rest of the week, "so there should be melting."
Another round of rain or snow could come Wednesday into Thursday, but it won't amount to much, he said.
"We tend to see these spring storms, where you get a mix of rain and snow; they're very common in March," Ansorge said.