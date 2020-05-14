WATCH NOW: 12 new COVID-19 deaths as Iowa businesses prepare to reopen

DES MOINES -- The state recorded 386 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths Thursday as restaurants, gyms, malls, barber shops and salons prepare to reopen statewide if they so choose on Friday.
But Gov. Kim Reynolds devoted Thursday's briefing to the toll COVID-19 is taking on the state's 444 long-term care facilities, with 1,249 positive cases among residents and staff at 35 such facilities with documented coronavirus outbreaks.
"Despite the aggressive mitigation measures we've taken across the state, we have seen the virus take hold in our facilities," Reynolds said, noting 180 of the state's 318 deaths, or 57% of the total, were among residents of long-term care facilities.
Coronavirus has been particularly deadly for Iowa's population of adults older than 81. Although they represent less than 5% of those testing positive -- around 661 individuals so far -- they account for 148 of the deaths, nearly 47% of the state's total.
But Reynolds noted that a few facilities were also seeing residents overcome the virus, saying 41 such residents of Premiere Estates of Toledo in Tama County had recovered. She did not specify how many had died. That facility has recorded 52 cases, and Tama County has recorded 13 total deaths.
Reynolds said the state has made testing residents and staff of those facilities a priority, noting that between state strike teams and Test Iowa sites, 95% of those populations had taken at least one test. But she didn't say if repeated testing of such residents or employees would occur.
"We know this is an incredibly difficult and frightening time," said Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter. "Our hearts are with you, and we look forward to the day when family and friends can get back in."
Reynolds also noted she was hearing from businesses allowed to open up Friday that won't be, and said it was on those businesses and customers to decide the best course of action.
"Iowans are going to take the responsibility to decide to participate," Reynolds said. "(Coronavirus is) not gonna go away -- it's here until we find a vaccine -- so we have to learn to live with it until a vaccine is approved by the FDA."
Black Hawk County officials have recorded 1,776 cases, over 200 more cases than the state's tally for the county, as well as 30 deaths, two more than the state's count for Black Hawk. The state currently shows three coronavirus outbreaks in the county -- 79 cases at Harmony House, 19 at Friendship Village and 12 at New Aldaya Lifescapes.
IDPH has the county at just 1,528 cases. The last time the county had that number of cases was May 4 -- 10 days ago. It was unclear why state and county numbers had a discrepancy for that long, or if similar delays persist in other counties.
All told, 13,902 Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus in 95 of the state's 99 counties, and 319 deaths have been recorded in 34 counties, when adding Black Hawk County data to the state's totals. The state has the 15th-highest infection rate per capita among all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Three counties have infection rates over 2% of their populations: Louisa, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another four counties are over 1% -- Black Hawk, Crawford, Marshall and Muscatine counties.
Allamakee County added two cases for a total of 115 cases and four deaths. Benton County added one case for a total of 36 cases and one death.
Bremer County added two cases for a total of 62 cases and five deaths. The state has recorded one outbreak in the county, with 30 cases at Bartels Lutheran.
Buchanan County added one case for a total of 24 cases. Butler County added one case for a total of 13 cases.
Floyd County added three cases for a total of nine cases and one death. Grundy County added two cases for a total of 18 cases.
Tama County added three cases for a total of 348 cases and 13 deaths. Besides Premiere Estates, the state has recorded one other outbreak in the county, with 27 cases at Westbrook Acres.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.