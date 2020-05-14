WATCH NOW: 12 new COVID-19 deaths as Iowa businesses prepare to reopen

"We know this is an incredibly difficult and frightening time," said Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter. "Our hearts are with you, and we look forward to the day when family and friends can get back in."

Reynolds also noted she was hearing from businesses allowed to open up Friday that won't be, and said it was on those businesses and customers to decide the best course of action.

"Iowans are going to take the responsibility to decide to participate," Reynolds said. "(Coronavirus is) not gonna go away -- it's here until we find a vaccine -- so we have to learn to live with it until a vaccine is approved by the FDA."

Black Hawk County officials have recorded 1,776 cases, over 200 more cases than the state's tally for the county, as well as 30 deaths, two more than the state's count for Black Hawk. The state currently shows three coronavirus outbreaks in the county -- 79 cases at Harmony House, 19 at Friendship Village and 12 at New Aldaya Lifescapes.

IDPH has the county at just 1,528 cases. The last time the county had that number of cases was May 4 -- 10 days ago. It was unclear why state and county numbers had a discrepancy for that long, or if similar delays persist in other counties.