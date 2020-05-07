WATCH NOW: 1,031 cases reported at Tyson

“The beauty of Black Hawk County lies in the diversity of its people, and it is important that we recognize the impact in our marginalized communities,” she said.

County and Tyson officials used the majority of Thursday’s news briefing to discuss safety improvements, new testing procedures, and other steps the company made before reopening the slaughter operation Thursday with plans to resume processing Friday.

“I want to assure the public our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones, and our community here in Waterloo,” said Tom Hart, plant manager. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep our team members safe and to ensure that the spread is not happening inside our plant and that our team members know how to keep themselves safe at work at at home.”

The plant is reopening at a maximum 50 percent capacity.

“That’s not because of the absenteeism,” Hart said. “Some of these team members have been off for 17 or 14 days. We want to make sure we break them into the jobs properly.”

Bob Waters, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 431, gave his blessing to the reopening and praised Tyson for working with local health officials to ensure worker safety.