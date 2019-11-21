Grundy Center and Don Bosco high school football teams have both made it to the state finals -- and if you can't make it to the UNI-Dome, you can watch the games live here.
No. 3 Don Bosco of Gilbertville plays No. 1 Audubon at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Eight-Player final. Don Bosco steamrolled Turkey Valley 50-6 in the semifinal.
No. 5 Grundy Center plays No. 1 West Hancock at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Class A final. Grundy Center knocked off Saint Ansgar 23-21 in the semifinal.
The 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Playoffs Finals are Nov. 21-22 in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Tickets are $10 each.
Watch both games live at this link: https://www.ihssn.com/live
See the full schedule of games here: https://www.iahsaa.org/2019-football-playoff-brackets-semifinals-finals/
