 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds Aug. 20 press conference
0 comments
breaking

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds Aug. 20 press conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
reynolds-schools

Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses the state's guidance for returning to school in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak during a press conference July 30 in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News