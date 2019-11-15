State volleyball finals are today -- Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Watch here -- the full schedule is below:
Cedar Falls plays West Des Moines Valley for the 5A championship at 10 a.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays Western Dubuque for the 4A championship at 12:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon plays Kuemper Catholic for the 3A championship at 2:30 p.m.
Western Christian plays Dyersville Beckman Catholic for the 2A championship at 4:45 p.m.
Sidney plays Wapsie Valley for the 1A championship at 7 p.m.
Coverage of each class title game will take place at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Each game will be broadcast on IPTV’s primary channel and streamed LIVE on Iptv.org, YouTube and Facebook.
